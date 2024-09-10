Institute for Visionary Leadership and Organizational Health & Fulbright Canada Name Andrea Carter Inaugural Instructor

Discover Visionary Leadership and its impact on Organizational Health from experts making a difference in the world Andrea D. Carter Inaugural Instructor for Adler University and Fulbright Canada’s Institute for Visionary Leadership and Organizational Health Andrea D. Carter Accepted Into Forbes Council

Andrea D. Carter joins Adler University & Fulbright Canada's Institute to teach leaders how to foster belonging and thrive in diverse workplaces.

I am honored to join Adler University & Fulbright Canada. Building a culture of belonging isn't just an initiative—it's a necessity for organizations to thrive in today's world.” — Andrea Carter

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE INSTITUTE FOR VISIONARY LEADERSHIP AND ORGANIZATIONAL HEALTH A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ADLER UNIVERSITY AND FULBRIGHT CANADA, KNOWN FOR COMMITMENT TO EQUIPPING PROFESSIONALS WITH THE INSIGHTS NEEDED TO BUILD RESILIENT AND EFFECTIVE WORKPLACES, ANNOUNCED ANDREA D. CARTER AS ONE OF ITS INAUGURAL INSTRUCTORS. Andrea, a renowned expert in workplace belonging and organizational health, has recently been accepted into Forbes Business Council and has won two prestigious awards from Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Dr. Terrari Trent, and Women Changing the World awards. Andrea D. Carter was also recently published in The Conversation sharing the critical learning for the future success of DEI by understanding the key role of belonging in the workplace. Andrea D. Carter will be teaching a groundbreaking course, with Dr. Cheryl Richardson, entitled "Empowering A Belonging Culture: A Leader's Guide To Creating a Culture that Thrives."The course, aimed at leaders and managers, will explore the crucial role of belonging in driving innovation, engagement, and overall organizational wellbeing. It will focus on foundational research, practical strategies, and evidence-based practices designed to foster inclusive workplaces where every individual feels respected, valued, and able to fully participate.Course Overview:Empowering A Belonging Culture is designed for leaders who want to understand how a sense of belonging directly impacts the health and success of their organizations. Participants will engage in an immersive learning experience that highlights the growing importance of belongingness in diverse workplaces, offering tools to assess and advocate for its presence. Through practical case studies and actionable strategies, attendees will leave empowered to create and sustain cultures of belonging within their teams and organizations.Key Takeaways:1. A deep understanding of the significance of belonging in organizational health.2. Practical tools to promote and assess belonging in organizations rich in diversity.3. Insight into key indicators that reveal the presence or absence of belongingness among teams.Participants will be invited to explore new leadership approaches, adopt transformative practices, and enhance their leadership and organizational well-being.The Institute for Visionary Leadership and Organizational Health, alongside Fulbright Canada, offers a unique opportunity to develop as a leader while networking with like-minded professionals.For more information about the program and to register, visit: https://www.adler.edu/institute-for-visionary-leadership-and-organizational-health Media Contact: Andrea CarterCEO & Founder of Belonging Firstac@belongingfirst.com437-837-3091About Adler University:Adler University educates students to engage the world and create a more just society. The Institute for Visionary Leadership and Organizational Health focuses on fostering organizational wellness through visionary leadership practices that prioritize inclusivity, belonging, and mental health.About Fulbright Canada:Fulbright Canada is a prestigious academic exchange program that promotes mutual understanding and collaboration between scholars from the United States and Canada. It offers scholarships for research, teaching, and graduate study, fostering leadership and innovation in a variety of fields. The program plays a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations and advancing global knowledge through cross-border academic partnerships.

