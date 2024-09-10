Third Harmonic Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for dermal, respiratory, and gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Natalie Holles will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming conferences:

Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET

TD Cowen Virtual Chronic Urticaria Summit on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Third Harmonic Bio website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Third Harmonic Bio, Inc.

Third Harmonic Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for dermal, respiratory, and gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases through the development of novel, highly selective, small-molecule inhibitors of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. Early clinical studies demonstrate that KIT inhibition has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases, and that a titratable, oral small molecule inhibitor may provide the optimal therapeutic profile against this target. Third Harmonic Bio’s lead product candidate, THB335, is a titratable, oral, small molecule inhibitor that is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. For more information, please visit the Third Harmonic Bio website: www.thirdharmonicbio.com .

Investor and Media Contact:

Lori Murray

lori.murray@thirdharmonicbio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.