Missourians Impacted by May Severe Storms Have Until Sept. 23 to Register with FEMA

Cape Girardeau, MO – Missourians in 10 counties impacted by the severe weather and flooding from May 19 – May 27 have until Sept. 23, to apply with FEMA for assistance to help support their disaster recovery. It’s free, and as easy as a 20-minute phone call or a click online.

The 10 designated counties are: Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, and Texas.

The assistance, under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, is available to eligible homeowners, renters and self-employed business owners. Even if you have homeowner’s or renter’s insurance, you still may be eligible for federal grant funding to cover your uninsured losses.

Here’s how to apply:

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

When you apply for assistance, please have the following information on hand:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Types of FEMA Assistance

FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program offers a range of grants to those affected by disasters who are uninsured or have unmet needs not covered by insurance and determined to be eligible for federal aid based on the type of damage sustained.

FEMA works with each household on a case-by-case basis so it’s likely that even neighboring houses will not get the same type or level of assistance because of one or more variables. FEMA recommends that impacted residents apply directly with the agency and let disaster recovery specialists determine what assistance might be available.

Accepting a FEMA grant will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or other federal benefit programs.

Serious Needs Assistance: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. Displacement Assistance : Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit.

: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit. Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help repair or replace a primary residence damaged by the disaster. The money also can help with pre-existing damage to parts of your house where the disaster caused more damage.

Money to help repair or replace a primary residence damaged by the disaster. The money also can help with pre-existing damage to parts of your house where the disaster caused more damage. Rental Assistance: Money that can be used to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Money that can be used to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster. Personal Property : Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This also can include money for books, uniforms, tools, medical equipment and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This also can include money for books, uniforms, tools, medical equipment and other items required for school or work, including self-employment. Child Care: Money to help pay for increased or childcare expenses caused by the disaster.

Money to help pay for increased or childcare expenses caused by the disaster. Transportation: Money to help repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle to use.

Money to help repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle to use. Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

To learn more about disaster assistance for individuals and households, go online to: www.fema.gov/assistance/individual. For more disaster-related information, visit the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency online at www.sema.dps.mo.gov or FEMA at www.fema.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4803.