National Life Group Congratulates Scott Storick for qualifying 26 times for Top of the Table

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Storick is a Managing Sales Director with National Life Insurance Company of Montpelier, VT has qualified for Top of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for his membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT).Scott's membership equips him with tools and resources to better serve his local community Boca Raton, FL. Membership is based on sales criteria.Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for some of the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Scott among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries. Scott has qualified twenty-six consecutive years for Top of the Table and thirty-four consecutive years for MDRT.Scott has had a thirty-five year career in the financial services industry serving as an agent and broker for many large carriers such as MetLife, Mass Mutual, John Hancock, and Principal.Scott attended UNC Charlotte and majored in business. He is a member of the MDRT, Association of Registered Financial Consultants, and International Association of Registered Financial Consultants. He is an active board member for the UNC Charlotte Board of Athletics. He is involved in charities of the Special Olympics for South Florida, Navy Seal Foundation, BRAKES, and Big Dog Ranch Rescue.He and his wife Whitney live in Boca Raton, FL and have three children, Scott Jr., Mariah and Jackson."Top of the Table is comprised of the best and brightest professionals our industry has to offer," said MDRT President Jim Pittman, CLU, CFP. "MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both professionally and professionally."Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients' individual needs. Working with MDRT member connects clients not only to a credible and leading financial representative but also to an unmatched global network spanning 69 nations and territories around the world.For more information, contact Scott Storick at561-862-8051433 Plaza Real Suite 335Boca Raton FL 33432storick_scott@nlgroupmail.comTC143687(0824)1About MDRTFounded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRTweet.Scott StorickNational Life Insurance Company+1 561-862-8051storick_scott@nlgroupmail.comNational Life Groupis a trade name of National Life Insurance Company (NLIC), Montpelier VT, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest (LSW), Addison TX and their affiliates. Each company is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. LSW is not an authorized insurer in NY and does not conduct insurance business in NY.

