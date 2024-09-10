Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Makes Waves In Massachusetts As Part Of Nationwide Expansion

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the remarkable success of its launches in states like Ohio, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, Rhode Island, Colorado, Michigan, Idaho, Montana, and Wisconsin, the premium American-made light lager co-founded by WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan is set to make its highly-anticipated debut today in Massachusetts. Recently featured on Impaulsive, the podcast by WWE wrestler Logan Paul, Hulk Hogan shared his excitement about Real American Beer’s rapid expansion and the reception it’s receiving around the US.

Real American Beer is a premium American-style light lager made with 100% North American ingredients which is easy-drinking and wildly-sessionable. At 4.2% ABV, Real American Beer is light-bodied, fresh and crisp. The malt gives it a rich golden hue, while the hops ensure a well-balanced flavor. Get some, brother!

“I’ve got to hand it to our incredible distributors and retailers here in Massachusetts – they’ve gone all out to make this launch something special,” said Hulk Hogan. “They’ve been working around the clock to get Real American Beer on the shelves and into the hands of as many folks as possible. Their commitment and hustle are what this brand is all about, bringing people together, sharing good times, and celebrating that real American spirit."

Over the coming weeks, Real American Beer will be available at top Massachusetts retailers, bars, and restaurants, and will be partnering with Kappy’s, Market Basket, Six String Grill, The Bull Pen and Yankee Spirits as part of the launch week events.

“Hulk Hogan has been incredibly hands-on throughout this rollout, working directly with our team to make sure that Real American Beer is available and accessible across the state,” said Matt Pepin from Real American Beer’s distributor L. Knife & Son. “His hands-on approach and commitment to this rollout have been impressive. We’re excited to help bring this American beer to Massachusetts.”

Real American Beer will host a series of events across the state to celebrate the launch, featuring special appearances by Hulk Hogan and opportunities for fans to engage with the wrestling icon and enjoy Real American Beer.

An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is now available for purchase globally from its online store. For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of launch events and where to buy, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

Media Contact: press@therealamerican.com

