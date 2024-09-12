SMB Franchise Advisors Announces it is Expanding its Executive Team

For more information on SMB Franchise Advisors visit www.smbfranchising.com

National firm adds franchise expert Shannon Wilburn, CEO of Shine Executive Coaching, to expand executive coaching & mentoring for its Launch & Grow programs.

Our team is excited to continue our growth by offering these new and differentiated services with Shannon Wilburn as a member of our franchise family.” — Brian Luciani, Chief Growth Officer of SMB Franchise Advisors

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMB Franchise Advisors , a national firm that helps small and medium sized businesses launch and grow their organizations through franchising, is pleased to announce it is adding Shannon Wilburn as Executive Director and Franchise Coach.Wilburn is co-founder and former CEO of Just Between Friends Franchise Systems Inc., the nation’s leading children’s and maternity consignment event.SMB Franchise Advisors has been working with national brands since 2009, offering a full suite of services to help emerging brands launch and grow their franchise system. Their services include New Business Establishment, Franchise Planning, Operations and Training, FDD Guidance and Marketing Consultation.The company has served more than 500 national brands, including notable clients K9 Resorts, GYMGUYZ, Ivybrook Academy, and Clean Franchise Brands.SMB Franchise Advisors also provides a vast library of valuable educational tools and resources to help clients stay informed about the latest industry trends. They also host an annual summit for clients. By adding Wilburn to its successful team, SMB Franchise Advisors will now offer executive coaching and mentoring.Wilburn has more than two decades of experience as a successful franchisor as co-founder and former CEO of Just Between Friends Franchise Systems, Inc. (JBF Franchise). Wilburn began her company in her living room in 1997 in Tulsa, Okla. as a small neighborhood sale.It grew to a large semi-annual event and in 2004 formed the franchise system, which is a successful, multi-million-dollar company with more than 150 franchises in 33 states. Wilburn gained valuable experience building her business from the ground up.While serving as CEO of JBF Franchise, Wilburn was an active member of the International Franchise Association and is a Certified Franchise Executive. She also received IFA’s Bonnie Levine award in 2020 which recognizes a female franchisor who is a top role model in the franchising industry.Wilburn sold the franchise system in 2022 to one of her franchisees and is still involved as an advisor and brand ambassador. She launched, “Shine Executive Coaching” to work with 6 and 7-figure purpose-driven founders and entrepreneurs who want to scale their businesses.As a member of SMB Franchise Advisors, she will help their clients onboard franchisees, establish processes for marketing, operations, growth and developing long term plans.Wilburn will help guide them, using her proven strategies to avoid the pressures and pitfalls she experienced. Brian Luciani, Chief Growth Officer for SMB Franchise Advisors, says the executive team is excited to add Wilburn to help them expand services for their clients.“Shannon brings a wide breadth of knowledge and expertise to our clients. She offers the experienced perspectives of a small business founder, emerging and growing franchisor and someone who successfully negotiated and executed her exit plan. We’re excited for her to take these experiences and share them with the more than 500 brands that we helped launch and grow in the franchise industry. Our team is excited to continue our growth by offering these new and differentiated services with Shannon as a member of our franchise family,” explains Luciani.In her new role, Wilburn will provide executive coaching and mentoring for franchisors which will include creating and executing masterminds, small group learning events and networking series exclusively for clients of SMB Franchise Advisors.“I'm excited to join SMB Franchise Advisors because the firm fills a critical gap I've encountered while working with emerging franchisors. While I've been able to help brands grow, I realized I needed more resources for pre-emerging brands that are just beginning to explore franchising. SMB’s coveted reputation and expertise in areas like FDDs, operations manuals, branding, and marketing allows me to confidently serve these brands and guide them through the transformation as they enter the franchise space. I’m thankful that brands have the opportunity to partner with SMB to enter the market and that I get to be a part of serving them in their growth story,” explained Wilburn.SMB Franchise Advisors is accepting new clients and works with brands that are exploring the idea of franchising as well as those who are looking for an in-depth analysis of their brand and strategies for growing and scaling the company. Visit www.smbfranchising.com Company Contact: Dawn Abbamondi, Dawn@smbfranchising.com 855-SMB-2009 or 855-762-2009Media Contact: Diane White, Diane@DianeWhitePR.com 918-770-3905

