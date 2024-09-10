New Book Release: The Witchfinder's Sacrifice A New Chapter in the Award Winning 'The Witches of Windsor' Saga

The Witchfinder's Sacrifice

Rande Goodwin announces the release of The Witchfinder’s Sacrifice, the anticipated second installment in the award-winning series “The Witches of Windsor.”

WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenleaf Book Group and author Rande Goodwin are thrilled to announce the release of The Witchfinder’s Sacrifice, the highly anticipated second installment in the award-winning young adult fantasy series “The Witches of Windsor.”

Hitting bookstores on September 24, 2024, The Witchfinder's Sacrifice continues the story that began in The Witchfinder’s Serpent, a modern-day supernatural saga that builds upon the horrors of the early American witch trials that began in Connecticut, nearly fifty years before Salem. The books follow Nate Watson, a high school student that finds himself thrust into a world of witches and magick and ancient vendettas. With a mixture of suspense, intrigue and a touch of fascinating 17th century history, “The Witches of Windsor” is a series that both teens and adults will find irresistible and exciting.

The Witchfinder’s Sacrifice: Something Wicked Has Returned . . .

A week has passed since Nate Watson defeated the evil warlock, Malleus Hodge, with the help of the witchfinder’s serpent, a magickal, snake-shaped bracelet, once owned by Hodge himself. Unable to remove the ancient bracelet from his arm, Nate still struggles to control the serpent’s immense powers.

As hellish monsters and once-dead creatures arrive, accompanied by impossible displays of magick, it becomes clear that Hodge is back with a plan: to unleash a twenty-first century witch hysteria upon the town that will pit neighbor against neighbor and family member against family member as the warlock stokes the flames of fear and paranoia to epic proportions.

With the help of his friends and a beautiful, mysterious visitor, Nate searches for a way to defeat Hodge for good—while coming to terms with loss, betrayal, and the fear that the serpent’s dark magicks are beginning to influence his behavior in unexpected ways. What Nate doesn’t know is that a sinister pact drives Hodge. The warlock is desperate and will stop at nothing to fulfill a dark bargain several centuries in the making.

Early Praise for The Witchfinder's Sacrifice:

“Rande Goodwin's vivid imagery and intense action craft this thrilling and immersive novel, filled with tension and dark enchantment. The Witchfinder’s Sacrifice is a recommended read packed with suspense, fantasy, and emotional depth, leaving a lasting impression of a world where darkness and heroism are intricately entwined.” —Readers' Favorite

“Nate and his friends have their hands full as witches and warlocks once again plague Windsor, CT. Rande Goodwin delivers another exciting young adult thriller that blends past and present, fact and fiction, magic and mayhem.” —Robert Greenberger, NY Times best-selling author

“Fans of historical fiction, supernatural fantasies, mild horror, and teen/YA reads will enjoy this intense, well-written, highly entertaining, and mesmerizing story. 5 stars!” —Reader Views Review

“A bewitching young adult fantasy thriller with a fully realized world of unique characters and magic. A must-read for fans of Annabel Chase and Stephanie Meyer.” —BestThrillers.com Review

“Rande Goodwin’s The Witchfinder’s Sacrifice is a fierce, adrenaline-filled, high-stakes battle between good and evil that brings historical quarrels and figures into the modern day.” —IndieReader Review

Ordering Details for The Witchfinder's Sacrifice:

(ISBN 979-8886452280, $27.95) will be available beginning September 24, 2024. Pre-order is available for the book in hardcover, eBook and audiobook at online retailers everywhere, including amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and bookshop.org.

About the Author: Rande Goodwin lives in New England with his wife, two daughters, and three dogs. The Witchfinder's Sacrifice is his second novel. www.randegoodwin.com

Contact: Beth Goodwin, Publicist at 860-805-6223, beth@randegoodwin.com for more information or to schedule an interview.

#TheWitchfindersSerpent, #YoungAdult, #Fantasy, #NewRelease, #RandeGoodwin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.