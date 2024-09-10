Shareholders that lost money on Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Urged to Join Class Action – Contact The Gross Law Firm to Learn More

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA).



CLASS PERIOD: February 15, 2024 to July 24, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, Stellantis issued a press release on July 25, 2024, announcing its financial results for the first half of 2024. The Company reported a steep drop in earnings that fell below forecasts, citing weak margins and high inventory at its U.S. operations. In addition, Stellantis’s Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares indicated that the Company was ready to dispose of underperforming brands in its portfolio, while Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight disclosed the need to take “decisive actions to address operational challenges” in North America, including reducing production and prices for the Company’s vehicles. Following this news, Stellantis’s stock price fell over 7% the same day.

DEADLINE: October 15, 2024

