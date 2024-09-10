SolarWinds Recognizes Carahsoft With 2024 Public Sector Excellence in Marketing Award

Company Recognized for Exceptional Marketing Efforts and Outcomes Within the Public Sector Market

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has received the Public Sector Excellence in Marketing Award from SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software. The award was announced at SolarWinds’ Transform Partner Summit, and recognized Carahsoft for its success in driving demand for SolarWinds’ solutions. Award recipients were evaluated based on their accomplishments over the past 12 months, including effectiveness of marketing campaigns, go-to market strategies, technology alignment and several other factors.



“Carahsoft’s commitment to marketing excellence has been instrumental in driving our success within the Public Sector,” said Anna Wilkins, Vice President of Global Sales Execution and Enablement at SolarWinds. “As IT environments become more complex in today’s evolving digital landscape, Carahsoft’s efforts on behalf of our joint customers are paramount. We are excited to further collaborate with Carahsoft, ensuring Government agencies stay ahead in the face of rapid digital transformation.”

As SolarWinds’ Public Sector distributor since 2011, Carahsoft and its resellers have remained committed to extending SolarWinds’ footprint in the Public Sector market through numerous marketing and lead generation efforts including educational workshops, webinars, email campaigns and more. Throughout the last several years, Carahsoft has bolstered its dedicated SolarWinds team to address the growing demand for the company’s advanced networking and infrastructure monitoring solutions.

“We are honored to receive SolarWinds’ 2024 Public Sector Excellence in Marketing award,” said Mike Bogas, Manager of the SolarWinds Team at Carahsoft. “This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment with our resellers to providing exceptional support and services for SolarWinds, enabling Government agencies with streamlined access to the critical networking and infrastructure tools they need. We look forward to building on this partnership to further SolarWinds’ reach in the Public Sector market.”

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

