Rise in data generation and increasing data breaches are driving the growth of cloud data security market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Registering with 18.3% CAGR | The Global Cloud Data Security Market Size Reach USD 27.4 Billion by 2032 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global cloud data security market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 27.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2032. The key factors that are driving the growth of cloud data security market include surge in cyber-data thefts, increase in demand for data security and data isolation and surge in adoption of cloud computing services. Securing social media, OS and online apps is providing an opportunity for market growth. The cloud data security market is segmented on the basis of component type, enterprise size, deployment mode, industry vertical and region. In terms of component type, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprise and small and medium sized enterprise. Based on deployment mode, it is divided into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on component type, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2022 accounting for more than two-thirds of share of the global cloud data security market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in amount of innovative cloud solutions developed every year by different software and cloud development companies and start-ups all over the world. In addition the transition of businesses to cloud environment is driving the segment growth. However the service segment is expected to grow during the forecast period with a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the surge in adoption of cloud technologies for digital transformation.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the largest market share in 2022 accounting for two-thirds of share of the global cloud data security market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the availability of finance to buy cloud infrastructure to support their operations and the need for cloud protection as large amount of valuable company data is present in the cloud. Based on region North America held the largest market share in 2022 accounting for nearly two-fifths of share of the global cloud data security market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of large amount of cloud development companies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period at a CAGR of 22.1%. This is attributed to the increase in number of IT companies investing in the region. The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the cloud data security market such as Entit Software LLC, Imperva Inc., Fortinet Inc., Intel Security Group, IBM Corporation, Axis Technology LLC, Gemalto NV, Mcafee LLC, Oracle Corporation, and Informatica Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to attain their respective holds on the cloud data security market share and strengthen their position in the market. Recent Product Launches in the Market: In October 2020, Mcafee llp launched MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), the industry's truly integrated architecture to secure the cloud native application ecosystem. MVISION CNAPP provides dependable governance, compliance, threat prevention, and data security for cloud-native applications, including workloads based on OS and containers.● In November 2023, Fortinet Inc. launched FortiCNP, a new built in cloud offering that, provides frictionless cloud security operations, correlates security discoveries from throughout the cloud footprint of a business. Teams may prioritize the remediation and mitigation of risks that have the greatest potential impact on cloud workload security by using FortiCNP's unique Resource Risk Insights (RRI)TM technology, which generates actionable, context-rich insights without impeding business operations.Recent Acquisition in Market● In August 2022, Informatica ltd. partnered with Snowflake, a data cloud company and launched new enterprise data integrator as native application in Snowflake Marketplace. Customers will be able to use the power of the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) Platform to integrate a wide range of enterprise application data in the Snowflake Data Cloud.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

