Roots of Hope Suicide Prevention Program Expands to Prince Albert and North Battleford as Province Recognizes World Suicide Prevention Day

CANADA, September 10 - Released on September 10, 2024

As part of Saskatchewan's Pillars for Life Suicide Prevention Plan, the province is providing $400,000 in new annual funding to expand the Roots of Hope suicide prevention program to Prince Albert and North Battleford, joining programs in La Ronge, Meadow Lake and Buffalo Narrows. Funding totals $1.1 million annually for all five communities and is operated through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

"The tragic loss of one person to suicide is one too many," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "Mental health and suicide prevention are priorities for our government as we work with partners to reduce suicide rates in Saskatchewan. Community-led programs, such as Roots of Hope, are a key part of this important work."

Developed by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, Roots of Hope aims to prevent suicide by relying on the knowledge and experience of local leaders to develop culturally appropriate initiatives. Examples in La Ronge, Meadow Lake and Buffalo Narrows include community-tailored solutions such as radio campaigns aimed at targeted, at-risk audiences, and suicide prevention training and support groups, which create broader awareness and prevention of suicides in the community.

"By drawing on existing, strong relationships we have with partner agencies, Indigenous leaders, a variety of community-based organizations and civic leaders to develop and deliver mental health support programming and training that is culturally appropriate and locally relevant, we are confident we can see the same successes in these new communities," SHA Integrated Northern Health Vice-President Andrew McLetchie said.

"We join the Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority in celebrating this exciting step forward in reducing the impact of suicide and promoting life in even more communities across Canada," Mental Health Commission of Canada President and CEO Michel Rodrigue said. "Expanding Roots of Hope to Prince Albert and North Battleford allows communities to learn from each other and develop initiatives that meet their residents' needs more effectively."

The Roots of Hope expansion takes place as the province recognizes September 10 as World Suicide Prevention Day, a day set aside to promote understanding about suicide, remove the stigma often connected to mental illness and distress, encourage people to reach out for help, and provide support for those affected by a suicide attempt or loss.

Released in 2020, Pillars for Life: The Saskatchewan Suicide Prevention Plan serves as a guide for government and partners to improve and expand suicide prevention efforts in the province.

In addition to Roots of Hope, some key provincial suicide prevention initiatives include:

funding a provincial rapid access suicide loss support program through Family Service Saskatchewan, which supports the immediate psychological needs of families and friends of people who have died by suicide or survived with significant injury or trauma;

support of a family engagement group to gather feedback from families who have experienced suicide loss;

updates to the Provincial Suicide Prevention Protocols through the SHA to ensure patients are consistently screened for risk of suicide;

support for a suicide prevention public awareness campaign to inform individuals that help is available for people thinking of, or affected by, suicide; and

promotion of the national Suicide Crisis Helpline, 9-8-8, which was launched in November 2023.

This year, Saskatchewan is investing a record $574 million in mental health and addictions services, including initiatives specific to suicide prevention.

For information about resources available on suicide prevention and mental health, visit: saskatchewan.ca/u-good.

