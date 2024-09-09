Prime Minister Golob: "Slovenia and Andorra have immense opportunities for successful cooperation"

SLOVENIA, September 9 - The meeting was aimed at strengthening dialogue at all levels, bilateral, European and multilateral.

In his statement after the meeting, Prime Minister Robert Golob said that he and the Andorran Prime Minister had led a very constructive exchange of views on various issues common to both countries. "Slovenia and Andorra share similar values, namely European values and the values of friendship and cooperation at the international level," he said.

Prime Minister Golob went on to announce the strengthened cooperation between the Republic of Slovenia and the Principality of Andorra. "An important step forward has been taken today in terms of joint efforts between Slovenia and Andorra. The action plan was confirmed, which sets out in more detail the next steps in cooperation between the two countries. There are many of these steps and they concern not just one but several areas, ranging from bilateral endeavours, particularly in tourism, economic affairs, sports and higher education, to multilateral projects within the United Nations, and support for Andorra in moving towards the European Union," the Prime Minister said.

"In our talks we assessed that there are no outstanding issues or divergent views between Slovenia and Andorra, but we have a lot of opportunities to continue working together in the future, and I look forward to Andorra's rapprochement to the European Union as well as to future meetings with Prime Minister Zamora," concluded Prime Minister Golob.

In his statement, the Prime Minister of the Principality of Andorra, Xavier Espot Zamora, underlined that the visit was an important milestone in the relations between the two countries and expressed the desire for cooperation in areas of common interest between Slovenia and Andorra. "Next year, Slovenia and Andorra will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations," recalled the Andorran Prime Minister, praising the work of the two countries, which have managed to build a strong bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Zamora welcomed the action plan for cooperation between Slovenia and Andorra and thanked Slovenia for its help and support during the negotiations with the European Union. He concluded by expressing his wish that the dialogue between the two countries would continue successfully in the future.