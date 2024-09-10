Holu Hou Energy Surpasses 1,000 Homes for Hawaii Home Renewable Energy System Leasing Program

Company Program Saves LMI Enrollees Significant Amount on Electricity Rates

HONOLULU, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holu Hou Energy LLC (“HHE”), a provider of design-to-service solar plus energy storage systems, including the breakthrough EnergyCluster product for the Multi-Dwelling Unit (“MDU”) residential property and single family home markets, has reached a major milestone for its Hawaii residential lease program. To date more than 1,000 homeowners in Hawaii have enrolled, where they will save on their electricity bills and secure resiliency to grid outages. Many of the clients are from lower and medium income (LMI) communities, enabling Hawaii to meet the stated goal of bringing renewable energy to all economic segments of society.

HHE created the solar home lease program less than a year ago and the 1,000 enrollee milestone is a testament to its success. Each home in the program receives solar modules integrated with the HHE HoluPower energy storage system. Installations began in March of this year and to date more than 150 systems have been installed by the company. The systems are owned by a wholly owned subsidiary of HHE, with monthly billing revenue being consolidated into HHE company financials.

When combined with Holu Hou’s rapidly growing Hawaii Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) residential business, HHE’s portfolio of differentiated and proprietary solar energy storage solutions are enabling renewable energy to reach essentially all residents of the State.

See How HHE’s “EnergyCluster” Technology Puts Solar on Multi-Dwelling Unit Properties

About Holu Hou Energy, LLC

Holu Hou Energy, LLC, a Delaware Corporation, brings state-of-the-art renewable energy and energy storage systems to the Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential (MDU) and Residential housing markets. With operations in California, Hawaii, Wisconsin and Shanghai, HHE engineers proprietary storage system and control platform solutions, including a breakthrough HHE “EnergyCluster” technology that is key to delivering resilience and economical electricity to the Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential housing market. HHE is a vital partner for investors and asset owners that are seeking MDU renewable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.holuhou.com

