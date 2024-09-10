NC Tops Region with Breastfeeding Award of Excellence Wins

As National Breastfeeding Month draws to a close, local Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) agencies across North Carolina were recognized with national awards that celebrate their dedication to supporting breastfeeding.

The WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence program recognizes local WIC agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support activities.

North Carolina led the way this year by earning more Awards of Excellence than any other state in the Southeast Region. The WIC agencies in Onslow County and The Appalachian Health District (which includes Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties) won the prestigious premiere-level award. The WIC agencies in Burke, Craven, Gaston, New Hanover and Transylvania counties were honored with the gold-level award.

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service presented the awards and recognized the winning agencies for their support of breastfeeding and their efforts to increase breastfeeding rates and increase how long into their baby’s life mothers can breastfeed among WIC participants.

“This is a distinct honor, which recognizes the exemplary success of this local agency’s support for breastfeeding practices and all that you all have done to exemplify this,” USDA Lead Program Specialist Tamika Hayes said during the awards ceremony at the Transylvania Public Health WIC offices. “WIC would not be what it is without you — I’m grateful for you all and what you do to keep WIC moving forward.”

The Breastfeeding Awards of Excellence are valid for four years, although the winners are encouraged to continue their efforts and reapply for higher-level recognition awards each year. This year a total of 82 local WIC agencies earned gold awards and 20 earned premiere level nationally. Only two counties in the United States earned the elite level award, the highest level that can be attained.

WIC participants have the opportunity to take part in a breastfeeding program that offers robust support and guidance to new or expecting mothers on the value of breastfeeding. This includes enhanced food packages for infants and mothers, along with access to equipment for breastfeeding if available or needed.

For more information on WIC programs and benefits, go to the NCDHHS WIC webpage.