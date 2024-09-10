Dan Bongino to Host Special Live Podcast on Rumble During the Presidential Debate on September 10

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One today announced that The Dan Bongino Show will offer a special live edition of the podcast on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Dan Bongino will offer commentary and opinion live while Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald J. Trump face each other to debate for the first time.



About The Dan Bongino Show

The Dan Bongino Show podcast is a perennial Top Ten in Apple’s News category ranking and has seen well over 200 million downloads so far this year. In addition, the show has been downloaded more than 350 million times on Rumble and was one of the most requested podcasts on Alexa devices this year. The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes the show. A new episode drops each weekday on most podcast platforms as well as on Rumble with video.

In addition to hosting The Dan Bongino Show podcast on the Cumulus Podcast Network, Bongino hosts his syndicated live radio program “The Dan Bongino Show” on Westwood One. With live guests and listener calls, the program showcases Bongino’s natural ability to forge connections and communicate as never before. The program airs live Monday-Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET on 340 stations in the U.S.

Bongino was formerly a Secret Service agent from 1999 to 2011, serving in the Obama and Bush administrations. He served as an NYPD officer from 1995 to 1999. He is also a best-selling author and a commentator, providing expertise on international security and political strategy for many media outlets ranging from cable television to digital platforms. Bongino holds an MBA from Penn State University, and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the City University of New York.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media (NSDQ: CMLS), offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to more than 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of nearly 9,400 affiliated broadcast radio stations as well as streaming and digital platforms. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, Infinity Sports Network, and the Academy of Country Music Awards. Westwood One also produces, distributes, markets, and sells podcasts for the Cumulus Podcast Network, which delivers on-demand access to America’s leading icons of talk, sports celebrities, lifestyle personalities, and award-winning true-crime and entertainment shows. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions with big, bold voices on programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit www.westwoodone.com.

Contact: kglover@westwoodone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.