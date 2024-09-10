Voltus Expands Suite of AI-Enabled Offerings, Debuts AI Adjuster To Maximize Demand Response Revenue for Customers

New AI-enabled service increases demand response earnings, through automatic, real-time adjustments of customers’ demand response nominations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ( Voltus ), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) software platform and virtual power plant (VPP) operator, today announces the launch of AI Adjuster, a new feature of the Voltus platform that maximizes demand response (DR) revenue for customers by adjusting their DR participation in response to real-time predictions of customer load flexibility. With an increasingly variable electricity mix, accelerating load growth, and intensifying seasonal peaks on the grid, Voltus’s AI-driven platform empowers customers to monetize more load curtailment in order to maximize the value of their DERs.



"The changes in our electric grid have created many more opportunities for sophisticated customers to monetize their load curtailment capabilities,” explains Neil Lakin, Voltus’s Chief Technology Officer. “Voltus is often approached by customers that are participating in DR but are missing out on earnings due to previously untapped load flexibility. Sometimes, these customers are concerned that their load profile fluctuations will hinder their ability to earn additional revenue. AI Adjuster addresses this concern by auto-enabling real-time adjustments to their market enrollment. AI Adjuster is the missing piece that customers need in order to maximize the revenue these opportunities provide. In addition, it gives grid operators greater confidence that Voltus customers will continue to meet or exceed market commitments."

AI Adjuster is the latest installment of Voltus AI, a suite of AI-enabled DER program capabilities that includes Peak Saver, Voltus’s highly customizable demand charge avoidance program . Voltus AI enables Voltus customers to maximize grid services revenue and savings. In a recent Wood Mackenzie report, Voltus was named a leading C&I aggregator by number of programs and recognized for expansion of demand response offerings.

