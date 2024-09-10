Broad Arrow Brings Alan Mann Heritage Edition Ford GT and Unique Private Collections to Debut Chattanooga Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions is delighted to announce additional featured consignments for its inaugural Chattanooga Auction, set for October 12 in partnership with the 2024 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival.

Recent consignments for the single-day sale are perfectly matched to the Festival’s appeal to both the vintage car collector and racing enthusiast. They are led by a rare 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition (Est. $1,200,000 - $1,500,000). One of only 30 special edition examples paying tribute to Alan Mann Racing's lightweight 1966 Ford GT experimental race cars, the GT represents an unrepeatable opportunity to acquire Ford's 21st-century hypercar in its most ultra-limited-production form. Offered from its original owner, Ford GT N105 is finished in Mann Red and Mann Gold with Frozen White accents and is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 producing 660 horsepower. The Alan Mann specification includes 20-inch gloss exposed carbon fiber wheels, gloss exterior carbon fiber package, red brushed paddle shifters, and more. Seldom seen on the market, the Ford GT shows less than 20 delivery miles.

Joining the Ford GT is another group of cars with undeniable racing pedigree, The Small Speed Collection. Comprising six British and European cars of small size yet important racing heritage, The Small Speed Collection embodies the quirky charm and engaging driving dynamics sought after by their owner. The group is led by a carefully preserved 1970 Lancia Fulvia Rallye 1600 HF “Fanalone” (Est. $100,000 - $120,000), one of only 1,258 Series I examples produced, representing the pinnacle of the Fulvia model’s evolution.

“The Small Speed Collection is offered by a professional sports car racer and enthusiast of the highest order,” says Ramsey Potts, Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow Auctions. “The lifelong collector has an eye for vehicles that stir childhood nostalgia and promise a spirited, analog motoring experience and that’s exactly what’s represented by each of these carefully chosen machines – the joy of driving and the unique character of each race-bred model.”

Additional cars offered from The Small Speed Collection include:

A 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Veloce, offered with its original numbers-matching engine and promising plenty of opportunities for rallies, tours, and La Dolce Vita (Est. $60,000 - $70,000, offered without reserve);

A 1966 Lotus Cortina Mk1, preserved in remarkably original condition (Est. $55,000 - $65,000, offered without reserve);

A highly usable 1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale, upgraded with a potent 1,570 cc DOHC Giulia Veloce engine (Est. $55,000 - $65,000, offered without reserve);

An iconic and beautifully restored 1965 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk III BJ8 (Est. $50,000 - $60,000, offered without reserve);

A comprehensively restored 1957 BMW Isetta 300 ready to charm one and all (Est. $30,000 - $40,000, offered without reserve).

A second collection of five cars is set for Broad Arrow’s Chattanooga Auction, this one focused on a singular model. The Stingray Survivor Collection is a group of highly original and desirable big-block C3-generation Corvettes, offered entirely without reserve. Assembled by a collector who sought out the best-preserved examples of the Corvettes of his youth, The Stingray Survivor Collection are all desirable manual transmission cars, each wearing a racing-inspired color. The Corvettes on offer include:

A two-owner 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 Stingray Convertible with exceptional provenance and factory-fitted with the ultra-rare L71 435 horsepower Tri-power big block mated to a four-speed M21 close-ratio transmission (Est. $90,000 - $110,000);

An unrestored 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 427/400 Stingray Coupe, one of 352 Tri-power L68 Stingrays fitted from the factory with air conditioning and an M20 four-speed manual transmission (Est. $70,000 - $90,000);

A 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 427/390 Stingray Convertible, factory-fitted with the 390-horsepower big block L36 "Turbo-Jet" engine and M21 close-ratio four-speed manual transmission, and showing 60,604 original documented miles (Est. $70,000 - $90,000);

An unrestored 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 427/390 Stingray Coupe, offered with just 21,409 original, documented miles at the time of cataloging along with its original exhaust and Goodyear White Stripe tires (Est. $65,000 - $75,000);

, offered with just 21,409 original, documented miles at the time of cataloging along with its original exhaust and Goodyear White Stripe tires An extensively documented 1971 Chevrolet Corvette 454/365 Stingray Coupe, factory-fitted with the famed LS5 454 cu-in big block “Turbo-Jet” engine and M21 close-ratio four-speed manual transmission and showing a mere 12,475 original miles (Est. $55,000 - $65,000).

The Chattanooga Auction unites the fast-growing Motorcar Festival, now in its fifth year, with a Broad Arrow boutique auction set to feature a wide array of collector cars from post-war classics through to modern collectibles. The auction is set for Saturday, October 12 at 1:00 pm ET, with preview on Friday, October 11 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm as well as Saturday morning from 9:00 am through auction start. Collectors are invited to contact at Broad Arrow car specialist about limited remaining consignment opportunities and to register to bid via broadarrowauctions.com.

Photo Credits: (1) 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition - Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions. (2) The Small Speed Collection – Nick Berard (c) 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions. (3) The Stingray Survivor Collection – Matthew Little (c) 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow, a Hagerty Company - Broad Arrow, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is an advisor, market maker, and financier for car collectors with a commitment to integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow operates Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Broad Arrow Private Sales (formerly Collectors Garage) and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. For more information, please visit connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) - Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 850,000 who can’t get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Chattanooga Motorcar Festival - Proceeds from the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival support neuroscience research through Fifty Plus Foundation, Inc. Approaching 13 years of supporting Alzheimer’s and neuroscience research, Fifty Plus Foundation created the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to bring both local and global support to back research that is already making a difference in saving lives. Learn more at chattanoogamotorcar.com.

