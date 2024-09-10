PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 10, 2024 Cayetano pushes for updated, more relevant PUP charter to boost graduates' employability Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday pushed for a "more relevant" charter for the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) to expand the university's capacity and boost its graduates' employability. Cayetano, chair of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, sponsored Senate Bill No. 2669 under Committee Report No. 252 which seeks to update PUP's charter by providing it with fiscal and institutional autonomy. If passed, the new charter will grant PUP exclusive control over its funds as well as the freedom to broaden its range of degree programs beyond just technical and applied sciences. These changes will enable the state university to enhance its facilities, accommodate more students, and offer new degree programs that align with labor market demands. "Throughout the years grabe ang suporta sa PUP, especially ng mga student leaders at haligi ng PUP. It's time now na ang Senate ang magtanim ng isang mas relevant at updated na charter para sa kanila," Cayetano said in his speech. The senator commended PUP for consistently producing highly employable graduates despite limited resources, highlighting the potential impact of the measure. "Sa ilang mga survey, ang sinasabi ng ilang employers, prefer nila ang PUP graduates... If you compare their per capita spending to some of our leading universities, makikita mong they've done so much with so little," he said. "Dahil sa kahirapan, usually ang parents tinutulak talaga ang mga anak doon sa [kursong] mae-employ [sila]. Ang maganda sa PUP, sa dami nilang programa, kung ano po ang ambisyon o God-given talent and purpose ng bata, makakapili sila pero siguradong employable," he added. Thanking his fellow senators who principally sponsored the measure, Cayetano called for the whole Chamber's support. "I'd like to ask you for assistance that in the next three weeks, pag hinimay natin itong bill na 'to - and hopefully we can come up with a consensus - na mai-regalo na natin sa mga estudyante at haligi ng PUP ang kanilang revised charter," he said. Updated at 'mas relevant' na PUP charter, itinulak ni Cayetano Itinulak ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Lunes ang pagkakaroon ng bagong charter ng Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) upang paigtingin ang kakayahan nitong lumikha ng highly employable graduates. Ipinresenta ni Cayetano, Chair ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, sa plenaryo ang Senate Bill No. 2669 sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 252 na naglalayong bigyan ng fiscal at institutional autonomy ang PUP na wala sa kasalukuyan nitong charter. Kapag naisabatas, magkakaroon ng solong kontrol ang PUP sa lahat ng pondo nito at ng kalayaang magdagdag ng degree programs bukod sa kasalukuyang technical and applied sciences. Sa pamamagitan nito, mas mapagaganda ng PUP ang mga pasilidad nito, mapaglilingkuran ang mas maraming estudyante, at makapagdaragdag ng iba pang degree program na tutugon sa pangangailangan ng labor market. "Throughout the years y'ung suporta sa PUP, especially ng mga student leaders at haligi ng PUP, grabe. It's time now na ang Senate ang magtanim ng isang mas relevant at updated na charter para sa kanila," wika ni Cayetano sa kanyang talumpati. Bilang pagbibibigay diin sa malaking potensyal ng panukala, pinuri ni Cayetano ang kakayahan ng PUP na lumikha ng highly employable graduates sa kabila ng limitadong pondo. "Sa ilang mga survey, ang sinasabi ng ilang employers, prefer nila ang PUP graduates. This is despite the fact that if you compare their per capita spending to some of our leading universities, makikita mong they've done so much with so little," wika niya. "Dahil sa kahirapan, usually ang parents tinutulak talaga ang mga anak doon sa [kursong] mae-employ [sila]. Ang maganda sa PUP, sa dami nilang programa, kung ano po ang ambisyon o God-given talent and purpose ng bata, makakapili sila pero siguradong employable," dagdag niya. Pinasalamatan naman ni Cayetano ang mga kapwa senador na nag-sponsor din sa panukala, sabay himok sa lahat ng mga senador na makiisa sa tuluyang pagsasabatas nito. "I'd like to ask you for assistance that in the next three weeks, pag hinimay natin itong bill na 'to - and hopefully we can come up with a consensus - na mai-regalo na natin sa mga estudyante at haligi ng PUP ang kanilang revised charter," aniya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.