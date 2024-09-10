Tolentino: Implications of the SC's ruling that Sulu province is not part of BARMM

PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 10, 2024 Implications of the SC's ruling that Sulu province is not part of BARMM

First manifestation of Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino

Senate session Before we approve the journal, I seek recognition for two quick manifestations, Mr. President. Yesterday, the Supreme Court issued a decision which unanimously upheld the constitutionality of Republic Act 11054, otherwise known as the Bangsamoro Organic Law, enacted July 27, 2018. This law mandates the creation of the Bangsamoro region, the Muslim Mindanao area, and the determination of its territorial jurisdiction should a plebiscite be held. Mr. President, the High Court confirmed Bangsamoro's...BOL's constitutionality, clarifying that BARMM is not a separate state and that key powers remain in the national government. Crucially, the Supreme Court yesterday ruled that Sulu, I repeat, underscore Sulu, is not part of the BARMM, given its residents' rejection of its inclusion in the said political entity during the plebiscite. Mr. President, this ruling carries significant implications. With Sulu's exclusion, BARMM now comprises only the provinces of Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, and Tawi Tawi. This presents pressing questions about Sulu's future, but it is vital to view this challenge as an opportunity. Now that Sulu is outside the BARMM, we must carefully consider not only the political but the financial implications of this recent Supreme Court decision. Ginagawa po natin ngayon, binabalangkas natin, Mr. President, ang budget for 2025. With Sulu's exclusion from the BARMM, the following questions arise. • One, what will be its effect on the budget of BARMM? Will it have an impact on its revenue sources and allocation? • Two, is there a need to adjust the existing budgetary allocation of BARMM, considering that its consideration in the net, Sulu is considered as part of BARMM? • Three, what will happen to the province of Sulu? Where will it source its funds and resources for its projects and programs for development? Kailangan din pong tulungan ang lalawigan ng Sulu. Given these predicaments, I believe that this chamber should study carefully on how to solve this quandary with the welfare of both BARMM and the province of Sulu as its paramount consideration. I submit the following manifestation.

