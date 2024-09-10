Magazine Jukebox, Inc., Partners with The Beryl Institute to Revolutionize the Patient Experience

The team at Magazine Jukebox brings an innovative and engaging vision for elevating the human experience across healthcare settings and we look forward to their contributions to the community overall.” — Jason Wolf, President & CEO, The Beryl Institute

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magazine Jukebox, Inc. , a leading provider of digital content solutions, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with The Beryl Institute , a premier global community of healthcare experience professionals.This strategic collaboration demonstrates the company’s growing presence in the healthcare industry. Magazine Jukebox currently appears in hundreds of healthcare locations in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. Its healthcare clients include Baptist Health South Florida, University of Miami Health System, Alberta Health Services, and The Medical City. Magazine Jukebox’s innovative digital entertainment hub revolutionizes how healthcare organizations access and deliver insightful, engaging content to patients and staff alike.As part of this new alliance, Magazine Jukebox, Inc., is a supporting partner of The Beryl Institute. Magazine Jukebox is listed in The Beryl Institute’s PX Marketplace as a readily accessible service for its extensive network of healthcare professionals and institutions. The Magazine Jukebox team will attend The Beryl Institute’s Elevate PX Event in the Spring of 2025 with over a thousand other attendees. The two organizations also plan to collaborate on podcasts, blogs, and future events that will benefit The Beryl Institute community.This partnership aims to foster a more positive patient experience and engaged healthcare community through implementation of Magazine Jukebox in The Beryl Institute’s partner locations. The platform’s user-friendly interface ensures easy access to relevant information and entertainment, contributing to a more positive healthcare environment for both patients and healthcare professionals. Magazine Jukebox clients can fully customize entertainment offerings and targeted messaging at their locations."We are excited to welcome Magazine Jukebox to The Beryl Institute Community and are grateful for their commitment as our newest Supporting Partner," said Jason Wolf, President & CEO, The Beryl Institute. "Our ability to grow and sustain broad, rich, and accessible resources relies on this critical support. The team at Magazine Jukebox brings an innovative and engaging vision for elevating the human experience across healthcare settings and we look forward to their contributions to the community overall."Chad McPhatter, director of Sales and Marketing at Magazine Jukebox, is thrilled about the new partnership. "We are delighted to join forces with The Beryl Institute," he said. "This collaboration will enable us to enhance our support for the healthcare industry and significantly improve the patient experience. We’re looking forward to collaborating on some exciting events in the year ahead."The partnership between Magazine Jukebox and The Beryl Institute marks a significant milestone in the evolution of healthcare content delivery. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, this collaboration promises to set new standards in patient and staff engagement and satisfaction.About Magazine JukeboxMagazine Jukebox, Inc., is the first digital entertainment platform to be enjoyed in commercial spaces without having to download an app. The eco-friendly and germ-free entertainment options include popular magazines, games, and trivia for all ages. Visitors at the business access the entertainment with a personal smart phone or tablet via geo-fenced QR code, SMS, email, or app integration. No download or login required. The digital subscription is paid for by the business and made available to customers/patients for free. Decreasing perceived wait times improves the customer/patient experience. For more information, visit magazinejukebox.com.About The Beryl InstituteThe Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others. For more information, visit the theberylinstitute.org.

