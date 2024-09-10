WeightWatchers Announces Strategic Leadership Team Appointments

Additions of Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Impact Officer emphasize the Company’s continued focus on growth ahead of 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeightWatchers (NASDAQ: WW), (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) announced today the appointments of Scott Honken as Chief Commercial Officer and Phillip Picardi as Chief Impact Officer. The two will collaborate, alongside the existing leadership team to redefine community engagement across all stakeholders, including a continued focus on B2B constituents of employers, payers, and health plans and expanding access through WeightWatchers for Business .

“Scott and Phillip will propel us forward as we embark upon a new chapter of growth for WeightWatchers,” said Sima Sistani, CEO WeightWatchers. “Their expertise engaging communities and accelerating growth furthers our work empowering people to live healthier, longer lives, as the global leader in weight health.”

As Chief Commercial Officer, Scott will oversee all B2B growth, operations, partnerships, and licensing in the Company’s efforts to expand access to equitable care. He joins the team from Calibrate, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. He has also held commercial leadership positions at Rightway and Livongo (now Teladoc Health) where he was responsible for forming and growing multimillion-dollar strategic partnerships, as well as roles at Catamaran (now Optum Rx) and Mayo Clinic Health Solutions.

“WeightWatchers is a trusted heritage brand and category leader in the weight health space, and I am thrilled to be joining a company backed by science that offers best-in-class programs in both business and consumer sectors,” said Honken. “I look forward to collaborating alongside the tremendous WeightWatchers leadership team, as well as the teams championing sales, partnerships, client success, and implementation to continue to drive innovative growth opportunities on behalf of the organization.”

As Chief Impact Officer, Phillip will focus on building communities both inside and outside of WeightWatchers, helping to drive and scale the Company’s impact work as WeightWatchers expands its model of care. He will lead teams across brand marketing, communications, social impact, and employee experience. Prior to joining WeightWatchers, Phillip served as Chief Strategy Officer at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ nonprofit, where he supported its mission to provide holistic care to individuals experiencing poverty or homelessness. Prior to this, Phillip spent over a decade in media, serving as the Editor-in-Chief of Out and editorial director of Allure. He is best known for his role as the Chief Content Officer of Teen Vogue, leading to its recognition as the fastest growing women’s magazine in America for two years in a row. He also founded them, Condé Nast’s first-ever LGBTQ+ publication.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at WeightWatchers at this revolutionary moment in weight health,” said Picardi. “What appeals to me most about this opportunity is that community is at the heart of this company and its legacy—which makes us uniquely positioned to chart meaningful, informative conversations about our bodies and the choices we make to take care of them. I’m excited to build upon WeightWatchers’ mission and enhance our leadership in this space.”

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management programs. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our programs. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com and WeightWatchers for Business at ww.com/forbusiness . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

For more information, contact: Media: Kelsey Merkel Communications@ww.com Investors: John Mills or Anna Kate Heller WeightWatchers@icrinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.