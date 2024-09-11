Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market : Enhancing Road Safety Through Technology Forecast, 2017-2023

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market by Product Type, Technology, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global autonomous emergency braking system market was valued at $43.7 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $67.67 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4093 Europe dominates this market presently, followed by North America. In 2016, Japan dominated the market in Asia-Pacific; similarly, Germany led the overall market in the European region. At present, the U.S. is dominating the market in North America.High adoption rate of advanced braking system and rise in number of road accidents drive the global autonomous emergency braking system market. However, high cost of AEBS technology restricts autonomous emergency braking system market growth. Furthermore, increased passenger vehicle registrations and increased demand for luxury vehicles presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.In 2016, the high-speed AEBS segment dominates the global autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) in software tool segment, in terms of revenue. However, based on technology, dynamic brake assist led the global market followed, by crash imminent braking in 2016. Commercial vehicle led the AEBS market by end use in 2016. However, passenger vehicle is anticipated to depict the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-emergency-braking-system-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :Product type-high-speed AEBS generated the highest revenue of the global AEBS market, in 2016.In 2016, the dynamic brake support technology generated the highest revenue in the AEBS market.LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit a highest CAGR during the forecast period.In 2016, the commercial vehicle segment contributed the highest market shares in the AEBS market.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Robert Bosch GmbH,Continental AG,Delphi Automotive LLP,ZF Friedrichshafen AG,Mobileye,Autoliv Inc.,Hyundai Mobis,AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.,Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.,Mando Corporation𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4093 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

