AMD Advancing AI 2024 Event to Highlight Next-gen Instinct and EPYC Processors and Expanding Solutions Ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced “Advancing AI 2024,” an in-person and livestreamed event on October 10, 2024 to showcase the next-generation AMD Instinct™ accelerators and 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ server processors, as well as Networking and AI PC updates, in addition to highlighting the Company’s growing AI solutions ecosystem.

AMD executives and AI ecosystems partners, customers and developers will join Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to discuss how AMD products and software are reshaping the AI and high-performance computing landscape.

The live stream will start at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 10 at < https://www.amd.com/en/corporate/events/advancing-ai.html > as well as the AMD YouTube channel.

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) websiteblogLinkedIn, and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.


Media Contacts:
Brandi Martina
AMD Communications
+1 512-705-1720
Brandi.Martina@amd.com

Mitch Haws
AMD Investor Relations
+1 512-944-0790
mitchaws@amd.com

