OneMedNet appoints new CFO

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Real World Data (RWD), has announced that Bob Golden has joined the OneMedNet Executive Team as Chief Financial Officer spearheading all aspects of the company’s financial and accounting operations while continuing to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.



Mr. Golden is a Certified Public Accountant with more than 40 years of experience. Mr. Golden has served as the Managing Partner of Cohen, Bender & Golden LLP since 2015, where he provides consulting, accounting and tax services to middle market businesses and owners. Mr. Golden has also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Promo Shop, Inc., a specialty advertising promotional products multi-office distributor based in Los Angeles, since 2008 and iKahan Media, Inc., an out of home media company specializing in digital and traditional billboards and advertisement, since 2014. In his consulting and CFO roles, Mr. Golden’s strategic acumen covers operational efficiency, profitability enhancement, cash flow optimization, and robust financial planning, including mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Golden has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TALN), the world’s oldest and largest zipper manufacturer, since 2013.

Lisa Embree, the company’s former CFO, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the company

“This is a pivotal moment for OneMedNet as we continue to advance our innovative iRWD™ platform,” said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet. “With Bob’s extensive leadership experience in financial strategy, business development including mergers and acquisitions, he will be instrumental in navigating our financial strategy and strategic growth initiatives as we position OneMedNet for market expansion, and significantly extending our commercial reach within the global life science industry.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the Real-World Data (“RWD”) repositories of over 1,400 healthcare system and provider sites that currently comprise its iRWD™ network. OneMedNet’s proprietary iRWD™ platform provides secure, comprehensive management of diverse clinical data types, including electronic health records, laboratory results, and uniquely, medical imaging. Employing its robust iRWD™ platform, the Company securely de-identifies, searches, and curates the clinical data, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to its drug, medical device and imaging/diagnostic AI development customers.

OneMedNet’s platform is designed to meet the clinical requirements necessary across various domains, including but not limited to rare diseases, oncology, and cardiology. The Company is committed to delivering precise and robust research support services that span the entire continuum of care. This commitment is a cornerstone of OneMedNet’s strategy to enhance patient outcomes and help pave the next wave of healthcare innovation. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

