Trillion Energy Announces Akcakoca-3 Well Production

Akcakoca-3 was perforated in July 2024 and is now producing at 4.66 MMcf/D Gross 100% Production

Vancouver, B.C. , Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that the Akcakoca-3 well at the SASB Gas Field has now been put into production.



On July 17, 2024, eleven (11) meters of gas pay was perforated in the Akcakoca-3 well, however, due to delayed pressure build up, was not initially produced.

By Friday September 6th, 2024 the well head pressure (WHP) for Akcakoca-3 had increased to 616 psi and the well was put into production. Initial production flow rates were 4.28 MMcf/d which increased to 4.66 MMcf/d with WHP increasing to 645 psi.

At the same time, Alapli-2 was opened to test pressure resulting in gas flow to surface, however, is not producing gas in significant quantities at this time -production is pending installation of velocity strings.

“We are thrilled with the strong performance of Akcakoca-3 and the successful flow tests at Alapli-2, “said Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy. “All the wells except Bayhanli-2 have now been put on production or flow tested to ascertain if gas is present and capable of production in the 4 ½” production tubing. This confirms that once the 2 3/8” is installed in the wells the gas will flow in a predictable and stable manner.”

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The Company has a 50% interest in 3 oil exploration blocks in S.E. Türkiye. More information may be found on www.sedar.com , and our website.

