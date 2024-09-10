Tersa Earth Partners with Wet’suwet’en First Nation to Advance Sustainable Economic Growth

BURNS LAKE, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tersa Earth Innovations Inc. is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Yinka Dene Economic Development Limited Partnership (YLP), the economic development arm of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation (WFN). This collaboration aims to accelerate the commercialization of Tersa Earth’s cutting-edge technologies while promoting long-term, sustainable economic benefits for the Wet’suwet’en people.



This partnership will leverage the deep knowledge and expertise of the Wet’suwet’en in land stewardship and sustainable resource development, aligning with Tersa Earth’s mission to create eco-friendly solutions for the mining industry. The Wet’suwet’en territory, located west of Burns Lake in British Columbia's central interior, is rich in natural resources and cultural heritage.

“Tersa Earth deeply respects the Wet’suwet’en people and their invaluable wisdom regarding sustainable land management,” said Barinder Rasode, CEO of Tersa Earth. “They have a critical role in protecting their territory and ensuring the responsible development of its resources. We are thrilled to work together to develop projects that will advance our TersaClean technology's readiness and foster economic opportunities that benefit both parties.”

Stated Reg Ogen, the President of Yinka Dene Economic Development Limited Partnership: “The mission of the Yinka Dene Economic Development Limited Partnership is to pursue new opportunities to generate economic prosperity for the advancement of Wet’suwet’en First Nation. Collaborating with Tersa Earth as they develop new solutions to reduce the environmental impact of mining operations will help us capture the economic benefits that come from the surrounding industry and offer new ways for our people to provide environmental stewardship over our lands.”

About Tersa Earth Innovations

Tersa Earth is poised to revolutionize the way people view resource development through its innovative approach to mining waste remediation and metal recovery. Based in Burnaby, Canada, we are pioneering a groundbreaking, carbon-neutral technology that remediates harmful acid rock drainage (ARD) and recovers valuable metals from waste. Our innovative approach neutralizes water and removes toxic metals, all while reclaiming lost value and improving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. With Tersa Earth, we’re not just treating waste—we’re reclaiming the future of mining for sustainable, long-term growth. Let's heal the planet and unlock new value together.

About Yinka Dene Economic Development Limited Partnership

Yinka Dene Economic Development Limited Partnership (YLP) is the corporate business arm of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation (WFN). Under the authority of the YLP Board of Directors, YLP’s role is to manage all of the Nations’s for-profit business ventures and employment and training matters related to economic development projects and other opportunities. Their mission is to partner with the Government and Industry to positively impact the economy of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

Media Contact

Meryl D’Souza

media@tersa.earth

+1 236 558 3822

