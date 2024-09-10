Sprout Social Unveils Latest Product Innovations to Streamline Marketers’ Work, Accelerate Business Insights with AI, and Simplify Social Customer Service

New enhancements help marketers move at the speed of social to increase productivity, delight customers, and deliver maximum business impact

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced a series of updates and AI-powered innovations that further enhance Sprout’s intuitive platform and strengthen the company’s partnerships and integrations with Salesforce and major social media networks. Many of these updates will be featured in Breaking Ground , Sprout’s quarterly showcase of the company’s latest product innovations.



Customer service is paramount for brands as poor customer experiences can cost businesses worldwide trillions of dollars every year1. Exceptional customer care starts with meeting customers where they are, and recent research shows that is increasingly social media. In fact, 80% of consumers use social media for customer care more now than they did a year ago and social is Gen Z’s primary channel for customer support2. However, with millions of interactions and data points to sift through, providing timely, personalized care on social is nearly impossible without the help of AI.

The latest enhancements to Social Customer Care by Sprout Social bring new capabilities and insights to marketers and care teams, helping them transform each customer interaction into a competitive advantage. Associated Messages, for example, give teams access to a full historical view of a case’s public and private messages so they can move accurately and efficiently, while AI-powered Message Intent Classification helps teams resolve the highest-priority messages first. Along with automated case management and upcoming AI capabilities within Salesforce Service Cloud, the updates will help take manual work off care teams’ plates so they can spend time focusing on what matters most: building lasting relationships with customers.

“Social is not just another marketing channel; it’s now the number one non-traditional channel for customer service,” said Erika Trautman, Chief Product Officer, Sprout Social. “Social engagement is the cornerstone of the business-to-consumer relationship and cascades through every aspect of a business. We understand this potential and are continuing to invest in product enhancements that enable teams to work smarter and faster so they can capitalize on every opportunity to delight customers and get the maximum return on their social investments.”

Emerging platforms like Threads, which now boasts over 130 million active users, provide vast opportunities for brands that have the right strategies and solutions in place. New updates to Sprout’s integration with Threads empowers brands to elevate their platform strategies by moderating and replying to Threads comments directly within Sprout’s platform, keeping them on the cutting edge of social and helping them engage their customers no matter where they are.

In addition to new capabilities and integrations that help marketers work smarter and faster, Sprout’s latest and upcoming product updates include several AI advancements that empower teams to showcase the impact of their work and accelerate data-driven decisions. Some noteworthy examples include:

Analyze by AI Assist: Offers executive summary insights for reporting widgets, reducing the time it takes to understand the performance of certain widgets while offering curated analysis with AI.

Conversation Breakdown Widget: Combines new data lenses like sentiment to give a powerful view of active conversations, making it easier to identify trends and insights faster.

Comment Sentiment in Reports: Helps marketers understand how audiences respond to certain content through new positive/negative/neutral comment counts. Gaining insight into the ‘why’ behind performance can help inform future strategy and track how certain campaigns or launches performed.



“Analyze by AI Assist has been a game changer for how I approach content and campaign analysis,” said Erika Bufford, Social Listening and Reporting Assistant, Tesco. “What could previously take me hours of manual effort— such as identifying trends, measuring performance, and generating insights—can now be done in minutes. I couldn’t be happier with the difference it’s made!”

Looking ahead, Sprout will launch LinkedIn integrations that allow brands to directly access LinkedIn DMs through Sprout’s platform and discover new listening data insights. These innovations will help solve critical engagement and reporting challenges facing B2B marketers on the top professional social network.

Learn more about the latest advancements featured in Sprout’s Breaking Ground program here .

