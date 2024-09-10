MKS Instruments CEO to be Honored as Pinnacle Award Winner by the Asian American Business Development Center

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that transform our world, today announced that MKS President and Chief Executive Officer John T.C. Lee, will be honored as a Pinnacle Award winner, the highest honor given at the 2024 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business gala to be held in New York City on September 18. This marks the 23rd year of the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) recognizing excellence in corporate professionals and entrepreneurs. Dr. Lee will be honored as one of two Pinnacle Award winners along with Karthik Narain, Accenture Group Chief Executive of Technology and Chief Technology Officer. Last year’s Pinnacle Award winner was Raj Subramaniam, President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation.



“Every year, we look forward to this prestigious event with great excitement as it exemplifies the key role that AABDC plays in society and to the AAPI community – as a champion and advocate of Asian American economic and business contributions and as a celebration of business excellence,” said John Wang, President and Founder of AABDC. “John Lee is a leader in semiconductors, photonics and chemistries, and MKS is known not just as an innovator, but a company that values diverse teams for their ability to bring different problem-solving skills. AABDC is proud to recognize both John and Karthik this year for their successful career paths, and to have them represent the best of Asian American leadership talent.”

Dr. Lee said, “I am grateful to receive this award on behalf of all the tremendous people of MKS Instruments who keep us at the cutting edge of technology and allow us to make a difference for our customers in some of the most important and fast-moving sectors. We look forward to continuing to enable the technologies that transform our world.”

About AABDC:

The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-proﬁt organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses’ contributions to the general economy. AABDC: www.aabdc.com.

For information about attending the conference and dinner event, please contact AABDC Program Manager Evelyn Liu at 212-966-0100 or evelyn.liu@aabdc.com. AABDC Outstanding 50 Awards: https://www.aabdc.com/event/outstanding-50-award.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Contacts:

Bill Casey

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com

Kelly Kerry, Partner

Kekst CNC

Email: kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

