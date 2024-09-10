FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Introduces Human iPSC-derived Sensory Neurons to Advance Pain Research

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, a leading global developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) today announces the global commercial launch of its human iPSC-derived iCell® Sensory Neurons for scientists engaged in neuroscience research, drug discovery of novel pain medications, and analysis of neurotoxicity side effects. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics will present iCell Sensory Neurons and other key products in its market-leading neuroscience portfolio at the Society for Neuroscience annual conference in Chicago (booth #464) from October 5-9, 2024 and the Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit in Boston from October 28-29, 2024.

Sensory neurons that innervate the skin and internal organs are responsible for relaying sensory information to the central nervous system, including noxious/painful stimuli. These neurons are also sensitive to off-target toxicity for many common chemotherapeutic treatments for cancer, resulting in acute or chronic peripheral neuropathies. The use of highly relevant human neurons promises to significantly improve drug predictability compared to animal models, and provide investigators with better models to improve pain research outcomes. Consistent and effective human cell culture models are needed to speed up and improve translational success of next-generation pain therapeutics and chemotherapeutics.

“FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics continues its strong commitment to innovation and our mission to provide our clients with the highest quality cellular material to advance the field of medical research,” said Dr. Keith R. Olson, executive vice president, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. “We are excited and proud to be showcasing this new product at multiple conferences this October to provide neuroscience researchers and cancer researchers with this biologically relevant model to study human disease and the targets involved in the sensation of pain.”

The iCell Sensory Neurons are an off-the-shelf, ready to use, human iPSC-derived cell model that has demonstrated expression and function of key drug discovery targets for nociception. These neurons offer significant advantages for use in discovery research, including functional responses to sensory agonists within 21 days of culture, low spontaneous activity, consistent lot-to-lot purity, and support from FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics as the industry standard for large scale iPSC-derived cell manufacturing. The cells, which are available from both male and female iPSC backgrounds, can be purchased as a kit that contains our proprietary media formulation for optimal cell maintenance, or purchased as a standalone product.

The iCell Sensory Neuron Kit is commercially available for shipping. To learn more about FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ iCell Sensory Neurons, visit our website using the specific link: https://www.fujifilmcdi.com/sensory_neurons

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics will present two posters featuring iCell Sensory Neurons at the upcoming Society for Neuroscience 2024 annual conference:

Abstract #5005 - Modeling immune-mediated neuropathic pain using an iPSC-derived sensory neuron and macrophage co-culture

Abstract #9177 - Targeted applications for investigating pain and CIPN using iPSC-derived sensory neurons

About FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of human iPSCs utilized in drug discovery, contract development and manufacturing services, and cell therapies. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics is using its expertise in iPSC technologies to develop robust cell therapeutics products to address unmet medical needs in areas such as age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa and heart diseases. For its partners, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics utilizes its iPSC platform to advance the progress of therapeutic candidates in the clinic and provides contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. In addition to cell therapy, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics also offers life science research tools including the company’s inventoried iCell® products, which are available in almost any cell type and are sourced from multiple cell lines which can be applied for target identification as well as toxicity testing. The company also offers custom cell services and cell banking. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ goal is to leverage the vast utility of iPSCs to advance human health and improve the quality of life for patients around the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmcdi.com/

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

