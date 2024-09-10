Netstock’s Integrated Business Planning Solution, Predictor IBP, Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

The global certification underscores Netstock’s dedication to safeguarding customer data and enhancing risk management practices.

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock , a leading provider of predictive supply chain planning software for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced the achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Integrated Business Planning solution, Predictor IBP, at its first attempt and with no non-conformities. This certification supports Netstock’s mission of protecting sensitive data by implementing processes and controls to support the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer information.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification is the world's best-known information security management system standard. The standard provides companies with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system. Achieving the ISO 27001 certification means that an organization has implemented a system to manage risks related to the security, availability and integrity of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles highlighted in this international standard.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification for both Netstock’s Predictor IBP and Predictor Inventory Advisor (IA) is a testament to our unwavering commitment to data security and operational excellence,” said Netstock CEO Ara Ohanian. “Protecting customer information is paramount in today’s dynamic supply chain ecosystem. As one of only a few supply and demand planning companies in the market to obtain this certification, this achievement reflects our ongoing dedication to securing Netstock’s customer data and treating it with the utmost integrity.”

Netstock’s Predictor IBP offers advanced demand and supply planning capabilities, giving users access to enhanced forecasting accuracy, streamlined enterprise coordination through Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), and optimized inventory and capacity planning. Predictor IBP is equipped with proprietary analytic technologies, Pivot Forecasting® and Pivot Planning®, that deliver unmatched planning functionality and scalability.

“Securing the ISO 27001 certification marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver robust and secure solutions,” said VP of Product Management Ryan Bavery. “Netstock’s Predictor IBP receiving this certification demonstrates that we comply with the identified controls, policies, and procedures that keep all personal data safe and secure. Looking ahead, we’re committed to not just meeting — but exceeding — industry standards to ensure customers’ data is protected every step of the way.”

About Netstock

Netstock is a leader in supply and demand planning software, trusted by 2,400+ customers globally to optimize their planning. With $25B inventory managed by Netstock, the company’s cloud-based solutions enable businesses to be agile, responsive, and profitable. Each solution integrates with leading ERPs, and leverages enhanced analytics so businesses can quickly respond to market changes. In addition, Netstock’s newly released Inventory Management 2024 Benchmark Report offers actionable insights to help companies improve their supply chain planning strategies. To learn more about Netstock, visit their website .

