Uproar PR Expands Emerging Technology Portfolio with Addition of 302 Interactive

Unique tech developer that harnesses the power of XR turns to the award-winning PR agency to reach key decision makers in entertainment, education and healthcare

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , a global, award-winning public relations agency providing media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services, today announces it has been chosen as the agency of record for the rapidly growing digital media and technology development company, 302 Interactive .



302 Interactive creates immersive experiences and innovative all-in-one technical solutions for industries across entertainment, education, healthcare and more. Based in Orlando, 302 Interactive combines interactive game design and emerging technologies, like augmented and virtual reality, to create and promote a more playful world.

Utilizing the agency’s extensive media relations experience in XR and technology, Uproar developed a campaign strategy to drive brand awareness and increase sales leads for 302 Interactive in target sectors. Tapping into Orlando, technology and industry-specific media relationships developed over the last decade, Uproar garners media coverage that spotlights 302 Interactive’s projects and develops thought leadership profiles for company leaders.

To gain national attention around 302 Interactive’s new project, FanPort , Uproar announced the first-of-its-kind mixed reality installation at the 2024 Augmented World Expo. Coinciding the announcement with the top XR trade show allowed the Uproar team to coordinate in-person demonstrations of the experience, leading to coverage in top-tier media like Forbes and key XR industry trade publications including XR Today and AR Insider.

In addition to spotlighting 302 Interactive’s custom immersive experiences, Uproar is also securing interviews for 302 Interactive CEO and Founder, Kyle Morrand, to tell his founding story and provide expert insights. These efforts are already seeing top-tier results, as shown by a feature in Entrepreneur Magazine and commentary in CNN Underscored.

“The media relationships, insights and attention to detail that Uproar brings daily make them one of the best partners we’ve ever had. We’re ready to tell our story and share what it takes to create and implement engaging immersive experiences,” said Morrand. “With Uproar, we can get our brand in front of key players of reputable companies across all industries to further test the limits of game design and emerging technology.”

“The emerging technology industry and media landscape is constantly evolving, which reinforces the importance of having a passionate and innovative PR team,” said Ermis Sfakiyanudis, CEO of Uproar PR. “Our agency has worked with XR and technology clients for more than a decade, leading to strong relationships with top reporters in the industry. Between our Orlando roots and our passion for technology, we’re thrilled to partner with 302 and showcase their growth and success through media relations.”

Uproar is known for its dynamic campaigns in the technology industry. The agency has secured major award wins for clients, like the CES Innovation Awards, TIME Best Inventions and Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards. In addition, the agency sees routine media coverage in top outlets like TechCrunch, WIRED, CNET, Forbes and The Wall Street Journal.

Through strategic media relations, digital media and influencer campaigns, Uproar successfully helps clients in the extended reality, health technology, artificial intelligence, payment processing, and sports tech industries evolve into globally recognized brands.

Unleash the power of Uproar PR's tech expertise at uproarpr.com .

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized by Inc.’s Power Partner Awards, Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list, Bulldog PR Awards, the Stevie Awards, Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, Chicago Inno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and the Platinum Hermes Creative Awards. For more information, visit uproarpr.com .

About 302 Interactive

Founded in 2014, 302 Interactive is an Orlando-based digital media company that combines interactive game design and emerging technologies with the mission to build the future of human experience. The team of developers, designers, and artists at 302 Interactive creates immersive experiences and innovative all-in-one technical solutions for industries across wellness, education, healthcare, marketing, entertainment, and more. Visit 302interactive.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.