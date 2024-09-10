Azolla Ventures Expands its Team With New Head of Platform

Nolan English, Head of Platform, will be influential in maintaining and building on Azolla’s impressive track record for deploying catalytic capital to fight climate change

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azolla Ventures , a venture capital firm investing in early-stage technology companies with the potential for gigaton-scale climate impact, today announced the addition of Nolan English , Head of Platform. Nolan shares Azolla’s vision for and fierce commitment to advancing catalytic investment across neglected opportunities in climate tech.



In his role, Nolan will be responsible for providing post-investment support, ensuring portfolio companies, such as Funga , Calcarea and others, increase their chances of success. Nolan curates a wide array of services, such as platform tools, peer networking opportunities, events, expert content, masterclasses, and strategic partnerships. Nolan started his career and spent the last decade at SOSV, one of the largest seed-stage investors in deep tech for human and planetary health. Throughout his 10 years at the impressive firm, Nolan initially worked on the investment side, focused on food, agriculture and sustainable urban technologies before transitioning into leading the firm’s platform and portfolio services for 1000+ portfolio companies.

“Nolan has industry experience working with impactful, developing brands that have great potential. With a decade-long career in Venture Capital under his belt, his prowess will be useful to Azolla as we continue to support and help scale burgeoning startups that have impressive decarbonization potential,” said Amy Duffuor at Azolla Ventures. “Nolan joins Azolla during a period of high growth, and his addition will be instrumental in achieving future milestones as we continue to fight climate change through catalytic capital.”

As Azolla reaches impressive growth metrics, the team will continue to support its roster of impressive climate-fighting technology companies, like Heaten , SiTration , among many others.

About Azolla Ventures

Azolla Ventures, launched by Prime Coalition in 2021, is an early stage investor in climate breakthroughs that could avert catastrophic climate change. At Azolla Ventures, we prioritize impact first: every investment holds the potential for large-scale greenhouse gas reductions and a more just climate for all. The team seeks out bold entrepreneurs from all corners and embraces opportunities outside of venture norms. Azolla Ventures manages the $239MM Azolla Fund I and the $50MM Prime Impact Fund . For more information about Azolla Ventures, please visit https://www.azollaventures.com .

