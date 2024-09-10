Reinke Manufacturing Invests $12 Million in Robotics and Grows Production Footprint to Scale Precision Irrigation Manufacturing





DESHLER, Neb., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, today announced a $12 million investment in the modernization and automation of their manufacturing facilities to produce irrigation systems. Demonstrating its deep commitment to advanced technology, innovation, and excellence, the latest investment includes implementing advanced robotic technologies and expansion projects to increase production capacity and efficiency at its Deshler facility.



Reinke is showcasing its new robotic manufacturing systems in addition to its precision irrigation technologies at Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, NE through September 12, 2024.

“This is a monumental day for Reinke,” said Chris Roth, president of Reinke. “The introduction of advanced robotic technologies will allow our company to increase production capacity and provide consistent quality to the products we deliver to growers worldwide. These advancements will help us continue our goal of providing the world’s finest precision irrigation systems to growers working to improve yields and profit while managing and conserving valuable resources.”

The robotic advancements will streamline the production process, significantly reducing production time for many of the parts used in Reinke’s precision center pivot irrigation systems. Its new robotic work cell features advanced automation capabilities, including vision systems to orient raw material parts based on their unique physical makeup as well as inspection capabilities of finished products. This technology is part of Reinke’s commitment of continual improvement towards objectives to provide products and services which meet or exceed their customers’ expectations.

“Reinke is a great family-owned success story for Nebraska. It is what it is today because of its investment in advanced technology and expansion projects and the skilled workforce in Nebraska. We look forward to Reinke's continued growth and development in the region,” said Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen.

The expansion projects will significantly increase the production footprint in Deshler with the addition of more facilities, further enhancing Reinke’s capacity to meet the growing demand for its precision irrigation systems. Training sessions on the new processes are already scheduled for its production team. The project is estimated to be completed by the 2025 growing season.

To learn more about Reinke’s irrigation innovations or to find a dealer near you, visit Reinke.com.

About Reinke Manufacturing: With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family-owned since 1954 and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agricultural production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements, being the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications, and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit Reinke.com or call 402-365-7251.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ad12f61-c1b2-4bd3-9244-7d9ce102ac20

