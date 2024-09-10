SHEIN’s Back-To-School Pop-Up Tour Takes Over Ontario

SHEIN Champions Sustainability and Student Engagement at Universities and the CNE

Toronto, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the leading online global fashion retailer, is excited to share the success of its recent activation in Ontario. From August 28 to September 7, the colourful mobile pop-up station journeyed across the province, bringing vibrant style to fashion enthusiasts. This engaging experience featured a graffiti-styled mobile pop-up truck that made stops at major university campuses, including the University of Toronto (St. George and Scarborough), York University, Western University, Queen's University, and Toronto Metropolitan University. The tour also brought the truck to the iconic Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), attracting over 25,000 visitors and delivering fashion and fun directly to students and families.

The SHEIN truck, adorned in bright shades of green and hot pink, served as a hub for fashion-centric activities, allowing participants to customize their looks with t-shirt printing while exploring SHEIN's latest offerings in women's wear, men's wear, home goods, stationery, and accessories. The activation featured exclusive collections, including the highly anticipated GLOWMODE x Harry Potter line, captivating attendees with immersive experiences.

In addition to celebrating style, SHEIN showcased a strong commitment to sustainability throughout the campus tour. The brand collected gently used clothing from students, which will be donated to a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting those in need. This initiative aims to make a meaningful impact on the community, further reinforcing SHEIN's dedication to both fashion and social responsibility.

The truck activation also included numerous promotions and giveaways, welcomed a new group of campus ambassadors, and marked SHEIN's successful debut at the CNE as a contributing partner. The vibrant atmosphere and engaging activities allowed SHEIN to connect with students and families, celebrating the end of summer and generating excitement for the upcoming school year.

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com .

