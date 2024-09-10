Mueller Water Products Releases Fourth ESG Report

Report Highlights Several Key Milestones in 2023

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA), a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water, announced today it has released its fourth Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, sharing the company’s ongoing progress to becoming a more sustainable, innovative and impactful organization.



2023 ESG Report Highlights

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by ~3 percent year-over-year compared with 2022 even with the addition of the new brass foundry, six distribution centers and the Mueller corporate office

Used ~90 percent recycled metal to produce our products

Decreased waste directed to disposal by 15+ percent year-over-year

Used ~45,600 metric tons of recycled metal compared to ~18,900 metric tons of total waste generated

Generated 5.8 billion estimated gallons of water loss savings for clients by EchoShore® leak detection since 2020



“2023 was a year of great progress at Mueller from an environmental, health and sustainability perspective. We were upgraded by MSCI to its highest ESG level of AAA, an important milestone from an agency that evaluates and scores companies’ ESG practices,” said Martie Edmunds Zakas, Mueller’s Chief Executive Officer. “We also added to our global disclosure alignment to share our progress against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDSs) and provided our initial climate-related response to the CDP.”

“Mueller has been solving problems for our customers, communities and industries alike for more than 165 years,” Zakas continued. “We look forward to continuing to help our customers deliver clean, safe drinking water to millions of people for generations to come.”

The progress included in Mueller’s 2023 ESG report is captured in the globally accepted frameworks. We report in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the Industrial Machinery and Goods and Iron and Steel Producers industries and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). GRI, SASB and TCFD indices can be found in the appendix of the report.

Mueller’s full 2023 ESG report is available here. To learn more about Mueller Water Products’ ESG strategy, initiatives, performance, targets and goals, please visit the ESG page on our website, https://www.muellerwaterproducts.com/environmental-social-and-governance.

