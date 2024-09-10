Migrants Demand Equal Rights on Eve of Parliament’s Return

Cities Across Canada Unite to Demand Permanent Residency for All Migrants and an End to Racist Scapegoating

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the eve of Parliament’s return, massive, colourful actions will take place in eight cities across Canada, demanding equal rights and permanent resident status for all migrants and rejecting the racist scapegoating of migrants for the housing, healthcare, and affordability crises. Coordinated by Migrant Rights Network, the rallies, marches and protests are scheduled from September 12-15.



Without permanent resident status, migrants—including refugees, temporary foreign workers, current and former international students, and undocumented people—face mistreatment at work, exploitation by landlords, separation from their families, and are denied rights and protections afforded to others in Canada. Increasing anti-migrant sentiment is resulting in increased hate-motivated attacks and abuses.

Prime Minister Trudeau promised to ensure permanent resident status and regularization for migrants. Instead of ensuring rights for migrants, Canada has capped study permits, barred most study permit holders from bringing their families, limited permanent residency, slashed work permits, refused to renew permits for graduated international students, imposed visas on Mexico, and increased visa denials.

Provincial governments responsible for housing, jobs, wages, education, and healthcare have joined in on the scapegoating of migrants to distract from their own policy failures. Many have also slashed or attempted to reduce refugee entries and have cut down on permanent residency approvals through provincial nominee programs.

WHAT: Cross-country actions against racism and for immigrant justice

WHEN: September 12-15, 2024

WHO: Migrant Rights Network and community organizations across Canada

WHY: To demand equal rights, permanent resident status for all migrants, and to reject racist scapegoating in the housing, healthcare, and affordability crises.

VISUALS: Hundreds of people in rallies, meetings or marches with massive banners, community members, hand-painted signs and flags of national and local organizations.

Event Details:

September 12, 2024 CHARLOTTETOWN: 5:00 PM, Boulder Park (Grafton St)

Media contact: Ryan MacRae, 902-916-6510, Cooper Institute



September 14, 2024 EDMONTON: 1:00 PM, Federal Building

Media contact: Marco Luciano, 780-966-5908, Migrante Alberta PETERBOROUGH: 12:00 PM, Constituency office of Michelle Ferreri

Media contact: Peter Votsch, 416-891-8601 SUDBURY: 1:00 PM, Afro Women and Youth Foundation Community Centre

Media contact: Scott Florence, 705-470-3323, Sudbury Workers Education and Advocacy Centre VANCOUVER: 1:00 PM, Grandview Park

Media contact: Roxana Sonora, 236-880-9205, Migrant Workers’ Centre



September 15, 2024 MONCTON: 2:00 PM, Riverfront Park

Media contact: Niger Saravia, 506-251-7467, Migrant Workers Alliance for Change OTTAWA: 2:00 PM, Human Rights Monument

Media contact: Karen Cocq, 647-970-8464, Migrant Rights Network TORONTO: 1:00 PM, City Hall

Media contact: Fatima Hussain, 647-773-2068, Migrant Rights Network - Ontario





Migrant Rights Network is Canada’s largest migrant-led coalition, comprising nearly 40 organizations in 8 provinces. Formed in Decemebr 2018, Migrant Rights Network is the only cross-country body that brings together self-organized migrants to unite for immigration and worker justice.

Contact for cross-Canada inquiries: Syed Hussan, 416-453-3632, hussan@migrantworkersalliance.org



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.