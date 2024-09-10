ViaDerma Completes First Shipment of 500,000 Units to Nigeria

A second shipment of 500,000 units is expected to be made by the end of October

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company known for developing innovative transdermal drug delivery systems, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first shipment of 500,000 units of its flagship product, a tetracycline based topical antibiotic to Nigeria. The shipment was sent out as planned before the end of August 2024.



This milestone marks a significant step forward in ViaDerma’s international expansion strategy, as the company continues to meet the growing global demand for its products. The timely execution of this shipment demonstrates ViaDerma’s commitment to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical solutions to key markets around the world.

A second shipment of an additional 500,000 units is already in preparation and is expected to be dispatched before the end of October 2024. This next phase of shipments highlights ViaDerma’s dedication to ensuring a consistent supply to its partners in Nigeria, aligning with the company’s broader vision of expanding into emerging markets.

Additionally, ViaDerma is pleased to announce that CEO Dr. Christopher Otiko has successfully returned from his recent follow-up trip to Dubai, where he engaged with key partners in the region. The trip was highly productive, with strong continued interest from local partners, further solidifying the Company’s plans to strengthen alliances and expand distribution across the Middle East.

“We are thrilled to have successfully completed our first large-scale shipment to Nigeria, furthering our mission to make wound care more accessible globally,” said Dr. Christopher Otiko, CEO of ViaDerma. “We look forward to building on this momentum with our upcoming shipment in October as we continue to expand our presence across Africa, the Middle East and other regions.”

ViaDerma’s innovative products, including its patented transdermal delivery systems, have been well-received in international markets, helping address the growing need for effective wound care solutions. The company remains committed to increasing access to life-saving medications and wound care products in underserved regions.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative transdermal drug delivery technology solutions to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: https://viaderma.com

Any forecast of future performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.



Contact information:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@viaderma.com

Phone: 310-734-6111



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.