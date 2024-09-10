Kandi Technologies Expands Distribution through Academy Sports + Outdoors

JINHUA, CHINA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (“Kandi” or the “Company”), a leading producer of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today introduced the official availability of its products on Academy Sports + Outdoors’ online store. This partnership provides a broader audience access to Kandi’s lineup of innovative vehicles, offering enhanced accessibility and convenience for outdoor enthusiasts across the country. Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the largest and most popular sporting goods retailers in the U.S., known for its wide range of products that cater to active lifestyles.

With this collaboration, customers can now explore and purchase Kandi’s range of golf carts and recreational vehicles directly through Academy’s online platform. This new availability is expected to increase visibility and drive customer engagement, reflecting Kandi’s continued dedication to offering reliable, stylish, and eco-friendly vehicles for outdoor adventures.

Dr. Xueqin Dong, CEO of Kandi Technologies Group, commented, “Expanding our distribution through Academy Sports + Outdoors presents an important opportunity to reach a wider audience of outdoor enthusiasts. This partnership enables us to provide more customers with access to our reliable and sustainable vehicles, designed to meet the demands of recreational use.”

Academy’s online store now features a variety of Kandi’s popular models, designed to deliver exceptional outdoor experiences for riders. For more information and to explore the full lineup of Kandi’s products, visit Academy’s online store at https://www.academy.com/.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town，Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China’s leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

