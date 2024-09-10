Operative Launches AOS on AWS Marketplace

Streaming, Linear and Digital Media Customers Can Easily Access AOS Through Expanded Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative has announced that AOS is launching on the AWS Marketplace. Media companies with streaming, linear national and local, and digital businesses can now easily access AOS through Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it easier than ever to connect disparate channels and workflows in a singular intelligent media platform. AWS and Operative serve as a connective tissue across a media company’s tech stack, allowing customers to optimize revenue by easily unifying and activating their cross-platform data, develop new sales opportunities, and transform operations.

Operative has also announced that AOS passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), solidifying the intelligent media platform as a cost and security optimized product, well-architected for the future of multi-channel revenue management.

Operative’s AOS helps media companies go from data chaos to data intelligence, delivering increased scale, sell-through and value of inventory across all platforms. With the infinite flexibility of AOS, streaming, digital, and linear media organizations are able to achieve more streamlined workflows, and stronger campaign outcomes for their advertising clients.

“AWS customers can now easily access the most powerful enterprise advertising management solution on the market today. AOS on the AWS Marketplace provides another point of entry for media companies to unify, automate, and optimize the full advertising workflow. With cloud technology, streaming, linear and digital companies have the scale and flexibility they need to activate data-driven strategies that streamline workflows and improve inventory yield and performance for their clients’ campaigns.” said Ben Tatta, Chief Commercial Officer at Operative.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for over 300 of the world's top media brands, including Fox, NBCU, Paramount, Disney, Seven Australia and Sky. Operative brings unmatched solutions to manage digital, linear, and converged advertising workflows while connecting, unifying, and activating data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has grown to over 1200+ employees in 12 offices around the world and processes more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. For more information, visit www.operative.com

Contact:

Emily Riley

Riley Strategic LLC

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128

