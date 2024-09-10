Croptimistic Technology’s SWAT ECOSYTEM Receives AgTech Breakthrough Recognition For “AgTech Platform of the Year”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural & Food Technologies Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets, today announced that Canadian agriculture technology (AgTech) company Croptimistic Technology Inc. , is the recipient of “AgTech Platform of the Year” in the 4th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Croptimistic Technology’s SWAT ECOSYSTEM is a comprehensive solution designed to maximize soil and yield potential through an integrated approach combining technology, hardware, and services. The SWAT ECOSYSTEM is structured around three key components: the foundation, the soil potential process, and the yield potential process.

At its core, the SWAT ECOSYSTEM is supported by Croptimistic's suite of software tools: SWAT RECORDS, SWAT ACADEMY, and SWAT SUPPORT. SWAT RECORDS serves as the central hub, integrating all components of the system. It consolidates SWAT MAPS and files, allowing seamless access for farmers and partners, synchronizes data across platforms without needing cellular or Wi-Fi signals, and connects with global laboratories for automatic data uploads. SWAT ACADEMY provides partners with the education needed to become SWAT CERTIFIED service providers, while SWAT SUPPORT offers valuable resources, including articles and tips, to assist users throughout the ecosystem.

The soil potential process consists of six key steps. It begins with the SWAT BOX, an autonomous system that captures high-quality soil data. This data is then processed in SWAT RECORDS to create detailed SWAT MAPS. These maps are verified through ground-truthing in the field to ensure accuracy. Soil samples are collected from various zones to monitor nutrient levels annually, and tailored soil prescriptions are developed in collaboration with local agronomy experts. Comprehensive soil analytics are then performed to optimize crop management and efficiency.

Upon completion of the soil potential process, the yield potential process begins. This involves SWAT WATER, which uses SWAT MAPS and soil moisture data to create detailed soil water maps for guiding irrigation and nutrient application. SWAT CAM provides high-resolution weed and crop maps via a sprayer-mounted camera for early and late crop assessments. Satellite Imagery offers in-season data to refine fungicide and nutrient applications, while Crop Prescriptions utilize real-time data to boost yield potential. Yield Analytics help identify performance issues and develop better future targets. Farms fully integrating SWAT MAPS can achieve SWAT CERTIFIED status, reflecting their commitment to environmental stewardship.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive the ‘AgTech Platform of the Year’ award,” said Cory Willness, CEO of Croptimistic Technology Inc. “This recognition validates our commitment to advancing agricultural technology through innovative solutions. Our team is excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in soil and yield management, and we look forward to helping SWAT MAPS farmers and partners achieve even greater success with our cutting-edge tools.”



The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Croptimistic’s SWAT MAPS are helping farmers by combining soil, water and topography layers into a single zone map that forms the foundation for variable-rate fertility, planting or irrigation programs. Sustainable and cost-effective farming is essential but the composition of fields has been a bit of a mystery until now making precision a challenge,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “Croptimistic is solving real-world issues in the agricultural sector through state-of-the-art technology that farmers can rely on, and leading the way in reducing and monitoring environmental impact in the space. We’re thrilled to award them with ‘AgTech Platform of the Year!’”

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Croptimistic Technology Inc.

Croptimistic Technology Inc. is an international AgTech company best known for their product SWAT MAPS, a turn-key variable rate solution that prioritizes Soil, Water, and Topography factors of fields for the creation of management zones. Their SWAT RECORDS software powers the entire SWAT ECOSYSTEM of products, all of which are synced with the app for real-time viewing. To learn more about Croptimistic and the SWAT ECOSYSTEM, visit www.swatmaps.com .

