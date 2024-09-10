Enviri certified as a Most Loved Workplace

Certification through Best Practice Institute demonstrates commitment to cultural excellence and continuous improvement

The Company’s highest-ranking areas include trust, honesty, and teamwork

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, achieved certification as a 2024 Most Loved Workplace®. Enviri was also named to this list in 2022.

“We’re grateful for our dedicated Enviri team’s invaluable participation in this Most Loved Workplace certification,” said Jennifer Kozak, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Every day, our employees embody our core values and work passionately to create a better future. Receiving this certification again this year is a testament to our inclusive and empowering culture.”

The Best Practice Institute’s (BPI) Most Loved Workplaces certify companies in which employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Enviri became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index® Pulse Validation, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the Company.

Within the survey, employees listed reasons they enjoy working for Enviri. The Company’s core values, mission, employee care, and culture were among the many responses submitted.

“Our values are truly upheld; I feel respected, involved, and a part of the organization.”

“My Company stands for honesty and integrity at all times and all levels.”

“My Company values inclusion and diversity, and our leadership trusts me and encourages new ideas.”



Enviri also received additional certifications for its support of Parents and Caregivers, Diversity, Young Professionals, and Women.

Backed by BPI’s research and analysis, in its original research that created the criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. According to the organization, the Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

Investor Contact

David Martin

+1.267.946.1407

dmartin@enviri.com Media Contact

Maura Pfeiffer

+1.267.964.1868

mpfeiffer@enviri.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.