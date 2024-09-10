GlobalTech Corporation Names Muhammad Azhar Saeed, FCA, as Chief Financial Officer

RENO, Nev., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTech Corporation (OTC US: GLTK) (“GlobalTech” or the “Company”), today announces the appointment of Muhammad Azhar Saeed, FCA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective on September 5, 2024.



Mr. Saeed brings more than two decades of experience as a senior financial executive at GlobalTech and its subsidiaries. Previously, he served as Group CFO for WorldCall Group and remains a Director at WorldCall Telecom Limited (PSX:WTL), a GlobalTech Corporation subsidiary in Pakistan. Mr. Saeed also serves on the Board of GlobalTech subsidiaries WorldCall Services (Pvt) Limited and Ferret Consulting FZC, UAE and is the Chief Executive Officer of WorldCall Services. He belongs to a select group of Finance and Accounting professionals with an accreditation of Fellow Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. He has 20 years of experience in the financial services, manufacturing and business services sectors.

GlobalTech President Dan Green commented, “The Board welcomes our esteemed colleague Mr. Saeed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. He has been a key part of the Company’s historical success, and we certainly look forward to his financial stewardship as we move forward with our ambitious growth strategy and seek to create value for our shareholders.”

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech is a publicly traded company with its office in Reno, Nevada and with operations in the technology sector. It plans to grow its business operations through investments in telecom, media and technology sectors. GlobalTech is a holding company of WorldCall Telecom Limited (Pakistan Stock Exchange: WTL).

About Worldcall Telecom Limited (www.worldcall.net.pk)

Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX:WTL) is a publicly listed telecom and media operator in Pakistan. Worldcall has substantial deployments in Long Distance and International (LDI), broadband, metro fiber optic networks, and media playout facilities for its cable operations. Worldcall has deployed approximately 2,000 km of metro fiber in 20 cities across Pakistan to provide its customers with internet and television service with a potential service footprint of 3.2 million homes.

