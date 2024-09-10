Melissa Launches Advanced Address Validation App for Shopify

‘Melissa Address Validation’ reduces costs related to customer input errors and enhances shipping accuracy to improve order fulfillment and CX

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s online commerce platforms are enabling a range of retail services for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and large companies alike, elevating the need for great data to fuel the online shopper experience. With Melissa ’s launch of the Melissa Address Validation app in the Shopify App Store, Shopify Plus merchants now have access to a critical data quality tool from ‘the Address Expert.’ This new solution addresses the common issue of incorrect or invalid shipping addresses that can lead to costly failed deliveries, returns, and address correction fees.



The app is powered by Melissa’s robust address engine and is CASS-certified to USPS specifications to ensure accuracy. It uses data from leading postal authorities worldwide to validate addresses across more than 240 countries and territories.

"Shipping errors due to incorrect addresses can be a significant burden for online retailers, leading to unnecessary costs and dissatisfied customers," said Greg Brown, Vice President, Global Marketing at Melissa. "Our new app for Shopify Plus users tackles these challenges head-on, providing real-time address validation and correction to enhance the shopping experience and maintain on-time deliveries."

Key features of the Melissa Address Validation app include:

Real-Time Address Validation: Customers are immediately notified if the address they enter contains errors or needs correction, preventing shipping delays and reducing return rates.

Global Reach: The app validates addresses in over 240 countries and territories, standardizing them according to local postal regulations.

Enhanced Address Correction: Even if Google auto suggestion is enabled, Melissa’s app can correct and standardize addresses, adding missing components such as postal codes and ensuring compliance with local formatting rules.

CASS and SERP Certified: The address engine is certified by USPS and Canada Post, offering reliable validation for North American addresses.

Smart Alerts: The app provides a warning on the ‘thank you’ page if there is a potential issue with the shipping address, allowing customers to update their information before the order is processed.



By leveraging advanced lexicon and parsing techniques for each country, Melissa’s app can transliterate addresses to and from native languages and Latin, offering unparalleled accuracy in address validation.

Shopify Plus merchants can easily install the Melissa Address Validation app to improve customer satisfaction and avoid the costs associated with returns and redeliveries. To celebrate the launch, Melissa is offering the first 100 address corrections for free.

For more information about Melissa’s Address Validation app, visit the Shopify app store or contact sales@melissa.com .

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

