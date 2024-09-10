Connect Biopharma to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2024

SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma,” “Connect” or the “Company”), a U.S.-headquartered global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases, today announced that Connect Biopharma’s management team will participate at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2024 taking place in New York, NY on September 17th – September 19th. Details of the presentation are below.

Format: Company presentation

Date and time: September 19, 2024 at 9:10am ET

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor22/cntb/2073357

The Connect Biopharma management team will host one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Cantor Fitzgerald representative to request meetings. Links to access company presentation for select events, when available, will be posted to Connect Biopharma’s website on the Presentations & Events page of the Investors section.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to treat inflammatory diseases with the goal of improving the lives of millions of those affected around the world. The Company’s lead product candidate, rademikibart (formerly known as CBP-201), is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) and has demonstrated activity in both atopic dermatitis and asthma. The Company’s second product candidate, icanbelimod (formerly known as CBP-307), is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptors and has demonstrated activity in ulcerative colitis. For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT:

David Szekeres

President

dszekeres@connectpharm.com

