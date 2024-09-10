Opthea to Have Significant Presence at the 24ᵗʰ EURETINA Congress and EURETINA Innovation Spotlight

MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT, “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced scientific presentations and a non-CME educational lunch symposium highlighting sozinibercept’s potential to become the first therapy in 20 years to improve visual outcomes in wet AMD patients at the European Society of Retina Specialists Annual Conference -- EURETINA Innovation Spotlight (EIS), September 18, 2024, and the 24th EURETINA Congress, September 19-22, 2024, being held at the CCIB in Barcelona, Spain.



“We are excited to connect with retina experts from around the world at EURETINA,” said Frederic Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Opthea. “Presentations by retina thought leaders featuring sozinibercept’s mechanism of action, the design of our ongoing Phase 3 trials, as well as further insights into our previously presented data on superior visual gains in wet AMD patients provide an opportunity to highlight sozinibercept’s potential to deliver superior efficacy beyond current standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A treatments.”

With the completion of patient enrollment in Opthea’s Phase 3 pivotal program evaluating the superiority of sozinibercept combination therapy in wet AMD, the Company is planning to announce topline data for COAST (Combination OPT-302 with Aflibercept STudy) in early Q2 CY2025 and for ShORe (Study of OPT-302 in combination with Ranibizumab) in mid-year CY 2025.

Presentation Details:

EIS: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Session 5: VEGF-related and other retinal indications (4:00 – 4:35 pm CEST)

Presentation: Sozinibercept in wet AMD: Potential for superior vision outcomes beyond anti-VEGF-A therapies

Presenter: Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO

EURETINA: Thursday, September 19 – Sunday, September 22, 2024

Audio Narrated Free Paper: on display throughout the conference

Paper: Intravitreal sozinibercept (anti-VEGF-C/-D ‘trap’) combined with ranibizumab for the treatment of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy: A predefined Phase 2b subgroup analysis

Presenter: Professor Gemmy Cheung, FRCOphth, FAMS, MCI

EURETINA: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Free Paper Session 3: AMD (12:00-1:00 pm CEST)

Presentation: VEGF-A/C/D inhibition with sozinibercept and ranibizumab combination therapy for nAMD: subgroup analysis of a Phase 2b trial to assess the angiographic predictors of response

Presenter: Professor Timothy Jackson, PhD, MB, ChB, FRCOphth

Abstracts of above EURETINA presentations can be accessed at: https://euretina.org/barcelona-2024/abstracts/

EURETINA: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Non-CME Educational Lunch Symposium (1:00 -2:00 pm CEST)

Title: Improving on the Standard of Care in nAMD: Addressing the VEGF-C and -D Pathways

Presenters: Professors Arshad Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS; Adnan Tufail, MBBS, MD, FRCOphth; Anat Loewenstein, MD, MHA; Gemmy Cheung, FRCOphth, FAMS, MCI

The full symposium agenda can be accessed at: https://euretina.org/resource/opthea-improving-on-the-standard-of-care-in-namd-addressing-the-vegf-c-and-d-pathway/

Symposium presentations and video recordings will be available on www.opthea.com.

