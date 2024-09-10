Saputo Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (we, Saputo or the Company), today announced several leadership appointments that will support Carl Colizza who assumed the role of President and CEO on August 9, 2024. These appointments are effective immediately.



Frank Guido has been appointed to the role of COO, Saputo Inc. In his new position, he will be overseeing North America, Europe and International operations and will play a key role in the Company's continuous efforts to drive growth and operational results within the organization. All divisional President and COOs will report to Mr. Guido. With a 25-year track record in the consumer-packaged goods industry, he has held senior management positions in operations, supply chain, continuous improvement, and finance at several public companies. Mr. Guido most recently served as President and COO, Dairy Division (USA). He will continue to report to Mr. Colizza.

Leanne Cutts assumes the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Saputo Inc. Ms. Cutts will be responsible for driving commercial strategy, sales development in global markets and channels, and overseeing marketing, brand management, and market insights functions for all divisions. She joined Saputo in 2021 and since then has served as President and COO (International and Europe). Ms. Cutts has over 30 years of experience in branding, marketing, product development, and commercial activities for global companies in the food and beverage industry, finance, and consumer healthcare. Ms. Cutts will continue to report to Mr. Colizza.

Dominick Bombino has been appointed to the role of President and COO, Dairy Division (USA). He has been with Saputo for more than 25 years and has held diverse roles of increasing responsibility in both operational and commercial leadership in the US and Canada. Most recently, Mr. Bombino served as Senior Vice President, Sales, Dairy Division (USA).

Steve Douglas has been appointed to the role of President and COO, Dairy Division (UK). He has been with Saputo for more than 30 years and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain, Dairy Division (USA), where he was responsible for all manufacturing, converting, and optimization efforts and has played an instrumental role in streamlining the Company’s supply chain and improving efficiencies.

“This team is proven, deeply capable, and prepared to set the course for our continued success,” said Carl Colizza, President and CEO. “Each of these accomplished executives has played a pivotal part in our Company over the years and through their expanded roles, we will further leverage their talent and expertise as we continue to drive long-term growth and operational excellence throughout our organization.”

Tom Atherton has announced his intention to leave Saputo to pursue other opportunities. He will remain with Saputo until the end of the calendar year to support Mr. Douglas during the transition. Mr. Atherton has been President and COO, Dairy Division (UK), since 2019 following the Company’s acquisition of Dairy Crest Group plc, where he held various senior management positions since 2005. Saputo would like to thank Mr. Atherton for his contributions and wish him success in his future projects.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

