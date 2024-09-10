Mattr Included in 2024 TSX30

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today that it has been included in the TSX30 for 2024. The Company ranked sixteenth on the list of top 30 performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with a dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 183% over the course of the last 3 years, which correlates to a 166% increase in market capitalization over the same time period. This is the second consecutive year that the Company has appeared on the list.



"We are pleased to be recognized by the TSX again in 2024,” said Mike Reeves, Mattr’s President and CEO. “Our share price performance is a direct reflection of the hard work of our employees to execute our strategy and deliver on our commitment to high-margin growth. We have invested heavily in 2023 and 2024 to organically grow our core businesses, while concurrently pursuing strategically aligned, accretive inorganic opportunities and returning capital to shareholders through a normal course issuer bid. We remain committed to our ambitious growth objectives and will continue to prioritize actions that create value for all our stakeholders.”

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. The Company operates through a network of fixed manufacturing facilities. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk.

