ACELYRIN, INC. Announces Positive Proof-of-Concept Data From Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Lonigutamab as a Subcutaneous Treatment for Thyroid Eye Disease to be Presented at 42nd Annual Meeting of European Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive…

Rapid-fire Oral Presentation to Highlight Efficacy, Safety, and Quality of Life Outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced that positive data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of lonigutamab (an anti-insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, or IGF-1R) in thyroid eye disease (TED) will be shared in a rapid-fire oral presentation at the 42nd Annual Meeting of the European Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ESOPRS) taking place from September 12-14, 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Details of the data presentation are as follows:

Title: “Preliminary Safety, Efficacy, and Quality of Life Outcomes of Subcutaneous Lonigutamab (Anti–Insulin-Like Growth Factor 1 Receptor [IGF-1R]) from a Phase 1/2 Proof of Concept Study in Patients with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)” Session Type: Rapid-fire Oral Presentation Abstract ID: 24-330 Date/Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024; 3:45 – 3:50 PM CEST Presenter: Jwu Jin Khong, M.D. Ph.D., Clinical Senior Lecturer in the Department of Surgery at the University of Melbourne and Consulting Ophthalmologist at the Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital and the Austin Hospital

“The rapid suppression of IGF-1 receptor signaling observed with lonigutamab could potentially improve clinical outcomes for patients by achieving robust clinical responses with low drug exposures,” said Shephard (Shep) Mpofu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of ACELYRIN. “Importantly, we believe these data are supportive of the potential for subcutaneously-delivered lonigutamab to provide deep and durable responses with convenient, self-administered dosing.”

About Lonigutamab

Lonigutamab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting the IGF-1 receptor and is delivered subcutaneously. Relative to standard of care, lonigutamab binds to a distinct epitope, which results in internalization of the receptor within minutes, and in preclinical binding and functional laboratory assays, it has been shown to be 75-fold more potent. The characteristics of lonigutamab that enable subcutaneous delivery also enable the potential for longer-term, convenient dosing, which can potentially improve depth and durability of clinical response.

About ACELYRIN, INC.

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. ACELYRIN’s lead program, lonigutamab, is a subcutaneously delivered monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R being investigated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

