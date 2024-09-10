Antora Energy Named as a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company

The sixth annual awards honor companies that empower employees to develop innovations that lead their industries forward

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Company today announced its sixth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. Antora Energy was named as a Best Workplace for Innovators in the Energy category for its team- and mission-first culture and its pioneering work to eliminate industrial emissions.



Since the company’s founding, Antora has focused on a single challenge: how to convert wind and solar energy—the cheapest sources of new electricity on earth—into the always-on heat and power that industry requires. Following years of cutting-edge research and full-scale field deployments, Antora has commercialized a modular, factory-made thermal battery that is rapidly decarbonizing industrial sites across the United States and around the world.

Antora uses renewable electricity to heat blocks of solid carbon—a low-cost, earth-abundant, and stable storage medium—to glowing-hot temperatures in an insulated thermal battery module. The stored heat is then reliably delivered at the scale and temperatures that large industrial operations demand, or can be converted directly into electricity using Antora’s heat-to-power technology. Supplying zero-emissions energy to factories with batteries made in America, Antora will have a significant impact on decarbonizing industry while creating and supporting U.S. jobs, spurring America’s manufacturing sector, and strengthening domestic supply chains.



The 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list recognizes companies across industries, including energy, biotech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, and many more. To earn the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition, Fast Company editors evaluated each company’s projects, investment, companywide programs, and workplace culture, and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies.



“Antora exists to electrify industry, and we are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our work in tackling the single biggest source of global emissions,” said Andrew Ponec, co-founder and CEO of Antora Energy. “We believe in creating an environment where we can take on the biggest challenges and make the greatest possible impact. I’m incredibly proud of the Antora team for cultivating a workplace where we can build with joy, laughter, and humility.”



Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2024) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning September 17, 2024.



About Antora Energy



Antora Energy is unlocking zero-emissions industrial heat and power, cheaper than fossil fuels. Antora’s thermal batteries convert low-cost, intermittent renewable electricity into reliable industrial energy. Factory-built in the United States, Antora’s modular thermal batteries output electricity and heat at temperatures hot enough to address the hardest-to-decarbonize industrial applications. Antora’s products will decarbonize global industry while supporting U.S. jobs, spurring American manufacturing, and strengthening domestic supply chains. The company is backed by leading investors, including Decarbonization Partners, Trust Ventures, Lowercarbon Capital, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Emerson Collective, The Nature Conservancy, BHP Ventures, Grok Ventures, GS Futures, Overture VC, and a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Contact

Megan Nealon on behalf of Antora Energy

V2 Communications

antora@V2comms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.