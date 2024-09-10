Report Names Most Challenging Cities for Living with Asthma in 2024

AAFA’s 2024 Asthma Capitals™ reveals factors that make living with asthma worse, offers tips for improved asthma management

Washington, DC, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) released its 2024 Asthma Capitals™ report highlighting the most challenging cities for people with asthma. The report analyzes data from the 100 most populous cities in the contiguous United States to determine a city’s ranking. For the second year in a row, Allentown, PA took the top spot.

The report uses three criteria to determine a city’s ranking: asthma prevalence, asthma-related emergency department (ED) visits, and deaths due to asthma. Risk factors that impact these criteria include poverty, air quality, access to specialist medical care, pollen allergy, medicine use, tobacco policies, and lack of health insurance.

The top 20 Asthma Capitals™ for 2024 are:

1. Allentown, PA

2. Rochester, NY

3. Detroit, MI

4. Springfield, MA

5. Philadelphia, PA

6. Cleveland, OH

7. Lakeland, FL

8. Baltimore, MD

9. Charleston, SC

10. Providence, RI 11. Fresno, CA 12. Richmond, VA 13. Greenville, SC 14. Harrisburg, PA 15. Memphis, TN 16. Spokane, WA 17. St. Louis, MO 18. Poughkeepsie, NY 19. New York, NY 20. Columbus, OH

Allentown is the most challenging city in the U.S. to live with asthma due to its higher-than-average asthma prevalence and higher-than-average ED visits for asthma. To see the complete, 100-city list ranking visit asthmacapitals.com.

“Nearly 28 million people in the United States have asthma,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “For people with asthma, this report makes clear that where they live plays a significant role in their quality of life. Federal, state, and local policymakers should use this report as a guide to address climate change, indoor air quality, and access to medical care. Addressing these issues can go a long way to help improve the lives of people with asthma.”

In addition to the rankings, this year’s report includes:

A focus on health equity and the work AAFA is supporting to address asthma disparities in local communities.

Steps that all stakeholders can take to improve asthma outcomes in their communities.

A toolkit to help advocates champion better policies for people living with asthma.

“This year’s Asthma Capitals report highlights the persistence of inequity in our nation’s healthcare system,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at AAFA. “We continue to see cities with high levels of poverty disproportionately bear the burden of environmental injustice. Climate change undeniably impacts all of us, but policymakers should note the conditions that foster the worst asthma outcomes: structural racism, high exposure to air pollution, and inadequate healthcare.”

The release of the Asthma Capitals report comes during September, also known as Asthma Peak Month, because this time of year has more hospitalizations due to asthma than any other month. A combination of factors including respiratory infections, ragweed pollen, and poor indoor air quality in schools leads to the annual surge. Doctors say the report offers an important reminder to take action now to help manage asthma symptoms.

“September is one of the busiest months in my office as a number of conditions combine to make asthma symptoms worse,” said Dr. Neeta Ogden, an allergist and immunologist practicing in New Jersey. “This report from AAFA helps explain how factors such as air pollution, climate change, and indoor air quality all impact people with asthma. Now is the time to start working with your doctor to develop a plan to ensure your asthma is well-managed and controlled.”

About the Research

AAFA publishes the Asthma Capitals™ report to raise awareness about the nationwide impacts of asthma. The report analyzes data from across the contiguous United States and ranks the 100 largest cities where it is challenging to live with asthma. The report ranks cities by the most critical of health outcomes – asthma prevalence, emergency department visits due to asthma attacks, and asthma mortality. The outcomes are not weighted equally. The report also examines asthma risk factors that influence the outcomes. Visit asthmacapitals.com to see the full list of 100 cities, methodology, and to learn more about asthma management.

The 2024 Asthma Capitals report is an independent research project of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and made possible by support from Amgen, Sanofi, and Regeneron.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and asthmacapitals.com.

